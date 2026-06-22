Britney Spears Reveals Why She Started '100 Percent' Rebelling on Instagram Amid Ongoing Public Scrutiny
June 22 2026, Updated 3:45 a.m. ET
Britney Spears Instagram posts have long been a topic of discussion among netizens. And now she is coming clean about what pushed her to start a rebellion on her Instagram account with her posts.
While some have shown concern for her in the wake of her eccentric social media posts, others have shown disdain.
It seems like the "Toxic" singer has taken notice of that and has decided to silence the buzz once and for all.
Britney Spears Revealed That the 2024 Robbing Incident Led to Her Instagram Rebellion
On June 21, Spears posted a carousel of photos on her Instagram account and revealed why she decided to start a rebellion on social media.
"Not a victim, I’m just curious as to how people were able to make me feel so cheap and crazy when my coats, jewelry, and half my wardrobe went missing 3 years ago," Spears wrote, referring to when she revealed on Instagram that she had been robbed in 2024.
She went on to say that when she was robbed, the response to the incident she got was "nothing we can do about it." That "100 percent hurt" her and made her feel "completely helpless."
That feeling of helplessness brought back her past trauma regarding her controversial conservatorship to the forefront and made her act out as a way to reclaim her agency.
"I will say ever since that happened, I 100 percent rebelled on Instagram and showed myself as cheap and probably secretly angry," she added.
Spears further questioned whether this was just her doing "crazy talk" or whoever robbed her knew "exactly what they were doing !!!"
Britney Spears Wanted to 'Heal' Herself Through Her Dance Videos
The singer have been at the center of many controversies since early on in her career. Although she has seemingly stepped away from making music for a time, the public scrutiny surrounding her life hasn't stopped.
Fans even continue to scour her Instagram account to keep a read on the troubled artist. Especially since the pop star started posting seemingly erratic, sometimes emotionally volatile videos of her on her account.
Many of those videos portrayed her dancing unprompted in skimpy clothing, with a face full of messy makeup.
The social media posts sparked shock as well as concern among her fans who have witnessed Spears' long-drawn battle to regain her autonomy for years.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Spears addressed the issue in a post on January 9, where she said that the reason behind her dancing on Instagram is something else entirely.
"I dance on IG to heal things in my body that people have no idea about," Spears wrote, before adding that "Yup and it’s embarrassing sometimes."
She went on to say that she "walked through the fire to save [her] life." Hence, this doesn't bother her as much.
Britney Spears States She 'Will Never Perform' in the United States Again
The princess of pop stated in the caption that she won't ever perform in the United States again due to the trauma she suffered in the American music scene for years.
"But I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon," she continued in the post where she attached a photo from her 2002 American Music Awards performance.
"He’s a huge star, and I’m so humbled to be in his presence!!! Godspeed, little man!!!" Spears concluded.
She also revealed in the post that she will send the white piano from her 2002 American Music Awards performance to her son this year.
However, she didn't mention which of her two sons, Sean Preston, 20, or Jayden, 19, she was referring to in the post.