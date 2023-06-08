Britney Spears Reminds People 'I Am Not Dead' While Teasing Her Plan to Be 'Wicked' During Potential Vegas Trip
Britney Spears is reminding people that not only is she alive, but she has some big plans for herself.
In yet another bizarre, lengthy Instagram rant, posted on Wednesday, June 7, Spears reflected on the good old days when she had a residency in Las Vegas. Though it took place during her 13-year-long conservatorship, the princess of pop shared some of her fonder memories that included her letting loose with her friends.
Posting a throwback video of herself dancing in a club with one of her friends Cade, the "Toxic" singer wrote, "I saw this today and cried like a baby !!! I think it was my second year working in Vegas !!! Of course I was never allowed to drink with my crew so I never went out really !!!"
"People won’t believe me but in 4 years I went out 3 times !!! New Year’s Party one year … and the last show party !!! Obviously all I’ve ever known is to work 🙄🙄🙄 !!!" she continued, throwing shade at the life she was forced to live while under the care of her dad and conservator of estate, Jamie Spears, and her management team.
Explaining: "The one thing I remembered from my first few tours before the conservatorship was how I got to feel like a sexy sassy pants and dance all night in every city !!! Skinny dipping in the oceans with my dancers !!! And my best friend embarrassing the s**t out of us peeing in a plant by the elevator because she couldn’t wait 🙄🙄🙄 !!!"
Spears noted that the "shows felt better" back then "because we were deeper in our bodies and we felt it with every piece of sweat coming out of our pores !!!"
- Britney Spears Only Communicates 'Through' Other People, Lance Bass Reveals: 'It's Very Strange'
- Britney Spears Has 'Unconditional' and 'Motherly' Love for Sons Despite Current Estrangement, Insider Reveals
- Britney Spears Calls Son 'My First Love' Before Both of Her Kids Move to Hawaii With Ex-Husband Kevin Federline
After begging one of her best background dancers Mikey to "party with me now" following the November 2021 end of her conservatorship, she wrote, "even though there were no crazy drinking nights for 13 years … I still have the most wicked cool memories from before !!!"
"Remember all things wicked come from innocence !!! I get to go to Vegas and be wicked like my mom now !!! JUST SAYING !!!" she confusingly continued, referring to her formerly estranged mom, Lynne Spears, with whom she recently rekindled following their public rift.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"This night is me here with my handsome friend Cade who I love and adore !!! He made feel like such a woman !!! Psss this is not a memoir I am not dead people !!! This is a flashback to remind me to get my a** on the dance floor and shake my a** !!! PSSS I’m an equal American citizen now !!! I can go to spas now too !!!" she concluded.
Spears had been estranged from both her parents for years, accusing them of taking advantage of the vulnerable position she was in under the legal bind. Though it seems she and her mom are on the road to rebuilding their relationship, she and her dad may never make a mends.