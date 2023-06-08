Britney Spears Reminds People 'I Am Not Dead' While Teasing Her Plan to Be 'Wicked' During Potential Vegas Trip

Britney Spears is reminding people that not only is she alive, but she has some big plans for herself.

In yet another bizarre, lengthy Instagram rant, posted on Wednesday, June 7, Spears reflected on the good old days when she had a residency in Las Vegas. Though it took place during her 13-year-long conservatorship, the princess of pop shared some of her fonder memories that included her letting loose with her friends.