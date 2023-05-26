Britney Spears Says Peace Talks With Mom 'Were Able to Try to Make Things Right' After Yearslong Feud

After Britney Spears was seen with her mom, Lynne Spears, in late May, the popstar, 41, revealed where the two stand after feuding for years.

"My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!" the "Toxic" songstress wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 25. "And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love 💕 you so much !!! Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!"