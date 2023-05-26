Britney Spears Says Peace Talks With Mom 'Were Able to Try to Make Things Right' After Yearslong Feud
After Britney Spears was seen with her mom, Lynne Spears, in late May, the popstar, 41, revealed where the two stand after feuding for years.
"My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!" the "Toxic" songstress wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 25. "And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love 💕 you so much !!! Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!"
As OK! previously reported, the 68-year-old was photographed arriving at LAX before heading over to her daughter's home, where her husband, Sam Asghari, was also present for the meeting.
According to Page Six, the mother-daughter duo's hangout only last 30 minutes. Lynne's visit wasn't unannounced, as the two have been "texting more frequently" as of late.
After the Grammy winner was freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, Lynne attempted to reach out to her eldest daughter, but she was declined.
Britney has famously accused her mother and father, Jamie Spears, of taking advantage of her throughout her career.
For her part, Lynne attempted to make amends in October 2022. “I love you so much and miss you!” she added at the time. “Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you!”
The musical artist simply told her mom to go “f*** herself.”
In December 2022, the mom-of-two extended an olive branch to her mama.
“After no coffee for 15 years … Mom we can go have coffee together now !!! I’m treated as an equal … let’s have coffee and talk about it !!!” she wrote on Instagram at the time.
Britney has made headlines as of late after a TMZ documentary was released, claiming the "Circus" songstress lives in isolation and sleeps with a knife under her pillow.
However, the blonde beauty fought back at the allegations.
"I'm not sure why people are trying to stir up negativity ... you guys are always so d*** sneaky!!! I am talking about the ones who are creating lies!!! I'm a woman who has the right to drive whenever I want to go shopping ... whenever I want and I do a d*** good job at acknowledging my practice in just being a good person!!! With that said, I'm disgusted with the attempts of people saying I'm not well ... people are hateful and I have 3 dogs and I'm quite happy with my easy way of living ... I take care of myself!!!" the 41-year-old wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 24.