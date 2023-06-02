Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Flies Out of LAX After Seeing Daughter for First Time in 3 Years
Lynne Spears is bidding farewell to her daughter, Britney Spears, after their highly anticipated reunion.
One week after Britney's mom touched down in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 24, to visit the pop star following their years-long public feud, she was seen leaving LAX on Tuesday, May 30.
Dressed in a hot pink top under a light pink cardigan, Lynne was photographed chatting on her phone while clutching the handle of her white luggage trolley, as seen in photos obtained by a news outlet.
Britney addressed her mom's arrival last Thursday, May 25, via Instagram, revealing: "My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years."
Noting, "it’s been such a long time," since she's been face-to-face with Lynne, Britney pointed out: "with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!"
"And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love 💕 you so much !!!" Britney penned, months after Lynne begged her daughter to "unblock" her so they could speak in person.
Britney concluded the post: "Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!"
OK! reported that the mother-daughter duo hung out for 30 minutes and that Lynne's visit wasn't unannounced, as the two have been "texting more frequently" as of late.
Lynne attempted to reach out to her daughter after her 13-year-long conservatorship was terminated in November 2021 — but the "Toxic" songstress didn’t want to hear what she had to say.
Last summer, Britney took to social media to call her mom out for acting like a model parent while exploiting her. Accusing Lynne of shunning her and lying to her, Britney claimed her formerly estranged mom acted like she “had no idea what was going on” when the conservatorship began — despite knowing about the arrangement for weeks, per the L.A. Times.
Shortly after telling Lynne to "go f**k" herself last year, Britney changed her tune and extended her mom an olive branch in December 2022.
“After no coffee for 15 years … Mom we can go have coffee together now !!! I’m treated as an equal … let’s have coffee and talk about it !!!” she wrote on Instagram at the time.
