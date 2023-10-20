Britney Spears Was 'Reprimanded and Grounded for Weeks' After Taking Her Mask Off at the Beach Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Britney Spears is sharing more and more details about how she was constantly watched over — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the pop star's new memoir, The Woman in Me, which releases on October 24, she revealed she became "more of a homebody" during the early days of lockdown. When she did get a chance to venture out into the world, a security team, allegedly hired by the singer's dad, Jamie Spears, "kept enforcing rules" when she was in public.
So much so, Britney, 41, took off her mask at the beach, which allegedly resulted in her getting "reprimanded and grounded for weeks."
As OK! previously reported, the musician was freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021. Now, she is coming clean about her newfound freedom.
“Thirteen years went by with me feeling like a shadow of myself. I think back now on my father and his associates having control over my body and my money for that long and it makes me feel sick,” she writes in the tome. “Think of how many male artists gambled all their money away; how many had substance abuse or mental health issues. No one tried to take away their control over their bodies and money. I didn’t deserve what my family did to me.”
“There was no way to behave like an adult, since they wouldn’t treat me like an adult, so I would regress and act like a little girl; but then my adult self would step back in — only my world didn’t allow me to be an adult,” she continues. “The woman in me was pushed down for a long time. They wanted me to be wild onstage, the way they told me to be, and to be a robot the rest of the time. I felt like I was being deprived of those good secrets of life — those fundamental supposed sins of indulgence and adventure that make us human. They wanted to take away that specialness and keep everything as rote as possible. It was death to my creativity as an artist.”
While under the conservatorship, she became a shell of herself.
“I became more of an entity than a person onstage. I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me,” she writes. “If they’d let me live my life, I know I would’ve followed my heart and come out of this the right way and worked it out.”