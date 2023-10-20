Britney Spears Was 'Reprimanded and Grounded for Weeks' After Taking Her Mask Off at the Beach Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Britney Spears is sharing more and more details about how she was constantly watched over — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the pop star's new memoir, The Woman in Me, which releases on October 24, she revealed she became "more of a homebody" during the early days of lockdown. When she did get a chance to venture out into the world, a security team, allegedly hired by the singer's dad, Jamie Spears, "kept enforcing rules" when she was in public.