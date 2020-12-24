Pop icon Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, revealed that he recently tested positive for coronavirus — leaving us to wonder if the “Lucky” singer had been exposed.

“2020 has been a crazy/twisted year for all of us. Recently I tested positive for COVID-19, I was lucky enough to catch the news before being around and infecting my loved ones (friends, family, significant other),” he wrote on Instagram. “I quickly isolated myself and started my quarantine process alone.🙏🏽.”

BRITNEY SPEARS TURNS 39! REMEMBER WHEN SHE WAS A CHILD STAR? SEE HER YOUNGER DAYS

Crisis averted… Spears was not exposed to the novel virus, even though the two have spent a lot of time together during the quarantine. Asghari assured his fans that he has since recovered from the virus and experienced very few symptoms. He credited his “healthy lifestyle” for being able to bounce back so quickly.

“I only had 1 day of common cold symptoms day 2 after testing positive but 24 hours later I was perfectly normal,” he wrote. “I continued workouts and clean nutrition at home as usual. 10 days later I was no longer contagious, and tested negative twice and was cleared by doctors to end quarantine and return to my loved ones.”

The model added that “even outside of COVID,” he is continuously thinking about the importance of health, and ensures his followers that he “will continue to do my best and inspire you guys to also live a healthy lifestyle. 🍎🍉.”

IS BRITNEY SPEARS ACTUALLY OK? INSIDE 6 VERY WORRISOME MOMENTS OF 2020

Spears posted a video on her Instagram earlier this week, showing that the happy couple have reunited. In the clip, her and Asghari are seen playing with a scooter — the same one that caused Spears to injure herself in February — riding around the “Toxic” songstress’ mansion.

“This is the same scooter 🛴 I had to use when I broke my foot and couldn’t walk around … it was pretty fun then but now I use it like a daredevil through my house 😂🤷🏼‍♀️😜🙊!!!!,” she wrote. “Hope you all have a wonderful Christmas 🎄🎅🏼🦌!!!!”