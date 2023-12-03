Britney Spears Reunites With Mother Lynne Spears for Her 42nd Birthday After YearsLong Estrangement

On November 11, Britney responded to Lynne in an Instagram post which was also dedicated to the blonde beauty’s love for Taylor Swift.

“This is way back when but kinda cool ... During my Oops Tour, I got a knock at my door. My good friend at the time was the assistant to my manager who was trying to become a manager himself. There was a knock, and then he said, ‘I have a girl named Taylor who wants to come in and sing for you.’ I was like of course!!! He walks in, and she sings a beautiful song with her guitar 🎸 I was like wow wow she's unbelievable!!! We took a picture, and she then became the most iconic pop woman of our generation. Kinda cool she plays stadiums, and I prefer her videos over movies any day. She's stunning!!! Girl crush,” Britney began before addressing her mother.