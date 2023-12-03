Britney Spears Reunites With Mother Lynne Spears for Her 42nd Birthday After YearsLong Estrangement
Britney Spears celebrated her 42nd birthday by burying the hatchet.
On Saturday, December 2, the pop sensation reunited with her mother Lynne Spears despite two years of estrangement.
Britney’s manager, Cade Hudson, shared a snap of the mother-daughter duo along with the “Toxic” singer’s brother, Bryan Spears, on his Instagram Story.
An insider later revealed that Lynne attended Britney’s birthday celebration before spending the night.
“They were two peas in a pod,” they noted of the formerly feuding ladies.
Another photo of the 42-year-old and the matriarch from the special night was uploaded by hair colorist Baihly B and displayed the pair lovingly snuggled up together on the couch.
“Happy Birthday to you @britneyspears I am so happy you and your Momma are together at last. Here’s to healing and a life of happiness, freedom and bonds that will never be broken!” she wrote.
As OK! previously reported, the tension between the two women began amid the end of Britney’s 13-year conservatorship. At the time, the musician accused her mother of doing nothing to help her out of the abusive conservatorship, which was controlled by her father, Jamie Spears.
The issues between the pair intensified when Britney claimed Lynne was throwing away her childhood journals and dolls in her memoir, The Woman in Me.
Following the accusations, Lynne took to Instagram to prove that she had not gotten rid of Britney’s old things.
"@britneyspears I'm not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals but I would never do that! That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you," she wrote alongside pictures of the childhood items on November 9.
"They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them," she added. "Of course I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you'd like me to. Please let me know and know how much I love you!"
On November 11, Britney responded to Lynne in an Instagram post which was also dedicated to the blonde beauty’s love for Taylor Swift.
“This is way back when but kinda cool ... During my Oops Tour, I got a knock at my door. My good friend at the time was the assistant to my manager who was trying to become a manager himself. There was a knock, and then he said, ‘I have a girl named Taylor who wants to come in and sing for you.’ I was like of course!!! He walks in, and she sings a beautiful song with her guitar 🎸 I was like wow wow she's unbelievable!!! We took a picture, and she then became the most iconic pop woman of our generation. Kinda cool she plays stadiums, and I prefer her videos over movies any day. She's stunning!!! Girl crush,” Britney began before addressing her mother.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“P.S. mom I love you so so much, but there were 3 dolls in the cabinets when I went home 2 years ago … kinda really weird you would take them out and then put them back in … so messed up. Nope, I don't want them. Keep it all. I honestly don't care anymore … honestly though,” she penned.
TMZ reported on the insider's comment.