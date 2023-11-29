Jamie Lynn Spears Caused Chaos for Britney Spears When They Were Younger: 'I Was Really Bad'
Jamie Lynn Spears is continuing to name drop sister Britney Spears despite their years of estrangement.
On the Tuesday, November 28, episode of the British reality show I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!, the actress discussed her unusual childhood, revealing her family used to live at Disney World in the summer so the "Toxic" crooner could film The Mickey Mouse Club.
Jamie Lynn, 32, started off by noting that Britney's costar Ryan Gosling is "a lovely person in real life."
“When I was younger I grew up around him because he was on The Mickey Mouse Club with my sister," she shared. "Him, my sister, Justin [Timberlake], Christina [Aguilera]."
But while Britney, 41, was thriving, the Zoey 101 alum recalled causing a ruckus on set.
"I was like 3 or 4 and I was causing h---. I was really bad," she confessed.
Jamie Lynn remembered one embarrassing moment in particular, sharing that after Britney introduced her to the cast and crew, the toddler blurted out, "I just farted."
"They were like, ‘It never mattered where we were, you always said something to make everyone uncomfortable.’ I think it’s something I still do now," the Sweet Magnolias star admitted. "As a child you don’t know [how] to filter yourself. And now I know how to be direct, but with a filter, if that makes any sense. But as a kid I was just very direct with no filter."
The sisters have been feuding for quite some time, as the pop music icon claimed Jamie Lynn did nothing to help her get out of their father's strict conservatorship. Jamie Lynn claimed that wasn't true, but Britney noted that while she was still struggling, her sibling "capitalized" on her pain by including "salacious, hurtful and outrageous" stories about her in her memoir.
Either way, the tension hasn't stopped Jamie Lynn from discussing her family life on the reality show.
"She’s a good big sister, she is. Yeah, I love her. Me and her throw down. The world’s seen that. I’ve learned to stop talking about it publicly, but you know what, families fight," she spilled of her and Britney's dynamic on a previous episode. "Listen, we just do it better than most. Me and her both have had a very complicated upbringing. We’ve had very complicated circumstances and we both had to deal with them in different ways."
"Sometimes we took it out on each other when perhaps we shouldn’t have," she confessed. "I’ve never, ever … I’ve been the one person in her life — and she can say this — I’ve never taken anything from her, you know? I’ve been the one person in her life who’s always said, ‘I just want to be your sister.’ We just had a really weird life so we can’t explain it to many people, but at the end of the road I know that that’s my family. I love them."
