Jessica Simpson Eager to Read Britney Spears' Bombshell Memoir: 'I Want to Hear What She Has to Say'
Jessica Simpson is eager to read Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me, which was released on October 24, especially since she has experience writing her own tome, Open Book.
"It's a hard thing to do, release a memoir," the 43-year-old said in a new interview. "It's very vulnerable."
Simpson, who frequently gets mistaken for the pop star, 41, is now eager to crack open Spears' book, noting she will "definitely pick it up" because "I want to hear what she has to say."
"I have been in work mode of writing, which I haven't done in so long," Simpson shared. "I don't tend to listen or read or do anything other than what my soul needs in that moment."
Simpson also admitted she understands why people might mix up the two singers often.
"I mean, that's my whole life," Simpson quipped. "Not all the time, but I mean, there are similarities and I think that because we both grew up in the business together, it's easy to mistake us. Brown eyes, blonde hair, Southern."
This is hardly the first time the ladies have been outspoken about their similarities. As OK! previously reported, last December, the "Toxic" singer uploaded some photos on social media. "Why do I look EXACTLY like Jessica Simpson ??? Also my face looks so pale 🤧🤧🤧🤔🤔🤔 !!!" she captioned an old photo of herself via Instagram.
At the time, fans went nuts over the comparison. One person wrote, "A JESSICA MENTION OMG," while another added, "The shade!!! 😂😂😂."
A third person added, "It’s giving Britney Simpson. It’s giving Jessica Spears😂😂😂," while a fourth user gushed, "Two southern brown-eyed blond legends 🙌."
Meanwhile, Spears is back on her social media rampage, posting away, resulting in some of her fanbase being concerned over her behavior. On November 29, she shared what is on her mind.
"I started writing my book two years ago and in those moments in my personal life, I kept to myself !!! Not only was my personal life kept secret, but it felt equivalent to 20 years of hard times that I wrote about in my book !!! Can you imagine a 2007 that lasted for three years that nobody even knows about ??? It’s over now and I’m incredibly sad about those times !!! It’s weird cause although I do instagram, I don’t follow social media, the news, and the fan chatter !!!" she said. "I’ve been doing that this week and it’s weird cause it feels like a lot of fans already kind of know me and they way they speak is incredibly kind. They always a suspicion that something’s going on !!!! Well guess what Britney nerds … you were 100 percent right !!! I don’t have time to speak about any of it cause at this particular moment it’s beyond comprehension !!! Here’s a clip of my favorite movie !!!! Looks are deceiving !!!"
She added, "I’ve been turned down by so many and incredibly hurt by many. In a world where looks have always been important … where vanity lies … it’s the secret to steal a man’s heart !!!! The seductress poison is an allusion !! It’s always been !!! But in the wickedness of that illusion is where we play !!! May I play now ??? I found my poison daddy !!!"
