Britney Spears Says Her Brother Bryan Is 'Like a Dad' and a 'Best Friend' as Family Feud Rages On

Source: mega
By:

Nov. 29 2023, Published 1:16 p.m. ET

Britney Spears appears to be on good terms with her older brother, Bryan, despite growing tensions with other members of her family.

The "Baby, One More Time" singer took to Instagram to share a snapshot of the 46-year-old sporting a green protective suit and a construction hat while at a work site.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears shared a snapshot of her brother, Bryan, 46, to Instagram.

"My big brother who’s like a dad and my best friend!!" she gushed in the caption. "Not sure what’s going on with this outfit though 😂😂😂🧐🙄 !!!"

Britney spoke of the close bond she had with Bryan as a child in her recently released memoir, The Woman in Me. An early chapter of the tell-all tome explained that after her brother got into a traumatic four-wheeler accident that left him in a body cast, she slept in his room every night.

Source: mega

Britney spoke about her relationship with Bryan in her memoir, 'The Woman in Me'.

"The accident made me much closer to my brother. Our bond was formed out of my sincere, genuine recognition of his pain," she wrote. "He couldn't sleep in his own bed because he still had the full body cast. So he had a special bed, and they had to set up a little mattress for me at the foot of it. Sometimes, I'd climb into his bed and just hold him."

"Even as a very little girl, I knew that — between the accident and how hard our dad was on him — my brother had a difficult life," she explained. "I wanted to bring him comfort."

Source: mega

'The Woman in Me' was released on October 24, 2023.

"He loved me. And I loved him so much," she added. "I felt the most endearing, protective love. I didn't want him ever to be hurt. I'd seen him suffer too much already."

Although they've had their ups and downs over the years — such as when Britney publicly claimed she hadn't invited him to her June 2022 wedding to Sam Asghari — the pair seemed to regain closeness after her split from her husband.

Source: mega

Britney wed Sam Asghari in June 2022.

As OK! previously reported, a source spilled Bryan had been "staying over" at her California home "and helping her alongside a therapist" after Sam filed for divorce.

Bryan's support was a "great thing for all," according to the insider, especially since the pop star was still on the outs with her sister, Jamie Lynn, as well as her mother and her father.

Source: OK!

"Her meeting with her mom [Lynne Spears in May] went OK, but there’s still a lot of hurt there, so they haven’t quite reconciled," the insider shared at the time. "Britney is still very angry with [her sister] Jamie Lynn [Spears], too."

The source spoke with Page Six about Bryan staying with Britney at her home.

