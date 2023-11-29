Britney Spears Says Her Brother Bryan Is 'Like a Dad' and a 'Best Friend' as Family Feud Rages On

"The accident made me much closer to my brother. Our bond was formed out of my sincere, genuine recognition of his pain," she wrote. "He couldn't sleep in his own bed because he still had the full body cast. So he had a special bed, and they had to set up a little mattress for me at the foot of it. Sometimes, I'd climb into his bed and just hold him."

"Even as a very little girl, I knew that — between the accident and how hard our dad was on him — my brother had a difficult life," she explained. "I wanted to bring him comfort."