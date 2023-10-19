Britney Spears Claims Family Hid Jamie Lynn's Teenage Pregnancy From Her
Britney Spears' book continues to make jaws drop.
In a newly released passage from the pop icon's tell-all, The Woman in Me, Britney, 41, recalls the moment she found out her then 16-year-old sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, was expecting her first child.
According to the "Lucky" musician, in 2007, the "Toxic" singer was not told by her family about her sibling's shocking news, but rather by "an exclusive in the tabloids."
"The family had kept it from me," Britney alleged of Jamie Lynn, her mother, Lynne Spears, and her father, Jamie Spears. "This was around the time that Jamie Lynn almost filed for emancipation from our parents."
The chart-topper accused the Zoey 101 actress of wanting to legally separate from their parents because they took "away her cell phone," which led Jamie Lynn "to talk to the outside world through burner phones she kept secret."
The former Nickelodeon star gave birth to daughter Maddie in June 2008 with now ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge.
Jamie Lynn opened up about her teenage pregnancy in her own 2022 memoir, Things I Should Have Said.
"My team believed everyone outside of the inner circle was a potential threat," she penned in the controversial read. "They went so far as hiding my pregnancy from my sister, claiming, ‘It’s too risky to tell Britney about the baby.’ I needed her more than ever, and she wasn’t able to help me in my most vulnerable time," the Sweet Magnolias star explained of keeping the news a secret.
- Britney Spears Dedicates Memoir to Her 2 Sons Despite Estrangement, Calls Them the 'Loves of Her Life'
- Britney Spears Reveals Who Took Her Virginity — and It Wasn't Justin Timberlake
- Britney Spears Felt 'Exploited' by Diane Sawyer After Journalist Pushed Her to Tears During Justin Timberlake Breakup Interview
Although Jamie Lynn ultimately listened to the people around her, keeping her big sister in the dark has been something she deeply regretted. "To this day, the hurt of not being able to tell my sister myself lingers," she said.
The secrets being revealed in Britney's highly anticipated book have completely shaken the world. As OK! previously reported, the Crossroads actress admitted she underwent an abortion in the early 2000s when she became pregnant with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's baby.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated," Britney wrote. "But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young. I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."
Us Weekly obtained the passage from The Woman in Me.