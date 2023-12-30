Britney Spears Suspects She 'Got Robbed' After 'Favorite' Blue Dress Mysteriously Goes Missing
Where did Britney Spears’ dress go?
On Friday, December 30, the pop star uploaded a video of herself posing in a baby blue mini dress with a shiny sheer top.
“Same baby blue dress I wore in Mexico March 31 of this year!!! I decided to bring it back because it was my favorite!!! I wore it before I got on my plane to Vegas two nights ago!!!” she began.
“But it’s not in my suitcase anymore nor is my new black jacket I bought last night!!!” she added. “Don’t you hate it when your favorite belongings go missing and people’s response is ‘you got robbed’ with a big smile on their face!!! That’s not very nice!!!”
It is unclear whether or not the singer was in fact stolen from.
As OK! previously reported, prior to uploading the post about the potential robbery, the blonde beauty opened up about her gym routine as she flaunted her thin physique.
"Was inspired this morning at the gym … I go twice a day but not really losing the weight I want because I’m hungrier when I work harder … A little boy, maybe 6, popped on the treadmill with his dad on the other side of me … Their conversation was, 🌹🌹 'dad how long have you been running for ??' '18 minutes,' he said … The baby ran with his hands over his right shoulder. I guess that is his heart … then he did it … he went so fast and then he acted as if he was 39 years old … 'I hope you have a nice day mom' … 'bye dad,' he said … I’m like WTF WTF WTF … he went to my security and pounded it … he is a troublemaker at 6 🤔🤔🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️😂😂 ok maybe not a troublemaker but hopefully he will become a lawyer 😒😒😒😒🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️," the 42-year-old said on December 23.
The mother-of-two was busy posting on the 23, as she uploaded multiple videos of herself horseback riding.
“Looks like an ex’s dad 😏🌹😉👍,” she joked alongside a clip of her on the stallion, wearing a teal bikini top and pink mini shorts.
In more footage, she showed off the same outfit alongside a white backdrop.
“I found a wall!!!! 🌹🌹,” she began. “I saw the wall in Israel 🇮🇱 too 6 years ago… A lot of people were doing prayers facing the wall when I went. I believe it’s prayers to release people from suffering and sickness… I prayed at a light-yellow stone that had risen out from the ground ☀️☀️.”