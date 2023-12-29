OK Magazine
Britney Spears Is 'Open' to Speaking With Estranged Father Jamie as She 'Wants to Heal Her Past Traumas'

britney spears open speaking estranged father jamie heal traumas
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 29 2023, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

A Christmas miracle?

Despite years of turmoil with her family, an insider claimed Britney Spears is warming up to the idea of mending fences with her estranged loved ones.

britney spears open speaking estranged father jamie heal past traumas
Source: mega

An insider claimed Britney Spears want to mend ties with her estranged family.

"She wants to heal her past traumas," an insider told a magazine of the singer's recent change of heart.

The mom-of-two, 42, is already well on her way, as she celebrated her December 2 birthday alongside mom Lynne Spears, 68.

"Happy Birthday to you @britneyspears I am so happy you and your Momma are together at last," the pop star's hairstylist wrote on social media alongside a photo of the two women cuddled up together on a couch. "Here’s to healing and a life of happiness, freedom and bonds that will never be broken!"

lq
Source: mega

The star reunited with mom earlier this month.

While her estranged sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, 32, wasn't present, Britney hinted they're on better terms when she posted — but then deleted — a tribute to the Zoey 101 alum's time on Dancing With the Stars.

"I'm so proud of my sister! She did so good on Dancing With the Stars ⭐," the "Toxic" songstress wrote.

ls
Source: mega

The sisters wrote about their relationship in their respective memoirs.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

On the other hand, things with her father, Jamie Spears, are a bit trickier, especially since he was the one in charge of her abusive conservatorship.

"It’s up in the air," the insider noted of a possible reconciliation between the patriarch, 71, and his daughter. "Given his medical situation, Britney is open to [talking], but this kind of rekindling doesn’t happen overnight."

The health issue the source referred to was his recent leg amputation, which stemmed from a "terrible infection" due to complications from a previous knee replacement surgery.

In the music icon's memoir, The Woman in Me, she detailed how after her breakdown led to a conservatorship, she "began to think that [Jamie] saw me as put on the earth for no other reason than to help their cash flow."

While her dad told her she was "too sick" to date around, he still forced her to work, as she wrote she "was healthy enough to appear on sitcoms and morning shows, and to perform for thousands of people in a different part of the world every week."

Britney claimed her father became so money and power hungry that he once declared, "I'm Britney Spears now."

britney dad
Source: mega

Jamie was in charge of Britney's conservatorship from 2008 to 2021.

As OK! reported, the blonde beauty accused her father and an entertainment group of misappropriating a large sum of her money.

Though her dad and a former manager denied the claims, an insider said Jamie was being pushed to settle the matter due to his declining health.

Us Weekly reported on Britney possibly reconciling with her family.

