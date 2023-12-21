More Than Friends? Britney Spears Shares Flirty Hot Tub Video With Her Manager: Watch

"Paradise playing with my baby," Spears captioned the post, which featured a photo of autumn leaves, a rainbow and the telling clip of her and Mallin in the jacuzzi with her little dog. The "Toxic" singer — who was smoking a cigarette with a glass of red wine next to her in the video — notably turned off the comments section.

According to the new team Spears member's LinkedIn page, Mallin works for Cade Hudson's company, Hudson MG. Hudson was the Crossroads actress' former agent and longtime close friend.