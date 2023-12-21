More Than Friends? Britney Spears Shares Flirty Hot Tub Video With Her Manager: Watch
Are Britney Spears and her manager mixing business with pleasure?
The pop icon, 42, took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 20, to share a few photos and a video of herself and her new manager, Benjamin Mallin, together in a hot tub.
"Paradise playing with my baby," Spears captioned the post, which featured a photo of autumn leaves, a rainbow and the telling clip of her and Mallin in the jacuzzi with her little dog. The "Toxic" singer — who was smoking a cigarette with a glass of red wine next to her in the video — notably turned off the comments section.
According to the new team Spears member's LinkedIn page, Mallin works for Cade Hudson's company, Hudson MG. Hudson was the Crossroads actress' former agent and longtime close friend.
The possible new romance comes months after she and her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, called it quits after only one year of marriage. "It's so weird being single… I've had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad… I've realized I don't talk to myself that nicely at all… I'm easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve…" Spears penned in a recent social media update.
"But I'm definitely changing all that… I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me???" she continued.
"I like a routine and I usually do the same thing every day…. l'm honestly bored but I'm also scared of a lot of things… The way I live my life is mine... I've had so many people interfere with that… But to know it's ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing!!! I will say my routine and daily affairs seem silly sometimes…" the chart-topper admitted to her millions of followers.
As OK! previously reported, Spears had a year of opening up to the world by publishing her best-selling book, The Woman in Me. The tell-all read ended up being so successful that she's teased a second installment with even more stories about her illustrious career.
"Britney has a whole new lease on life," an insider said of her accomplishment. "Writing [her memoir] was so cathartic."
"It helped Britney cross over to the other side. She's happier and healthier," the source added. "Britney's on the path toward healing and is in a much better place. The response to her book from fans has lifted her [spirits]. She's really happy."