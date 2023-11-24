Britney Spears and Sam Asghari on Better Terms as Divorce Moves Forward After Months of Stalling
Britney Spears and estranged husband Sam Asghari are now cordial with one another after a few tough months.
When the personal trainer filed for divorce in August, it was said he would try to have their prenup thrown out — however, sources say that's no longer the case.
Instead, the superstar, 41, will likely just pay him a six-figure sum, and an insider claimed the exes are now on better terms after completely cutting off communication over the summer.
The update on the duo also stated their divorce is close to being finalized despite Asghari, 29, failing to show up to court earlier this month, a move that could have caused the filing to be dismissed since he hasn't done anything with it for months.
The pop music icon confirmed their split via social media, revealing she was struggling emotionally during the end of their romance.
"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!!" she explained.
"I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that!!" the "Toxic" singer continued. "I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses!!!"
Since the breakup didn't occur until after Spears finished her memoir, The Woman in Me, an insider claimed she plans to spill the details of their split in a second book.
“Britney’s not looking to go after Sam. She just wants [to talk about] why the relationship broke down," the source told a news outlet.
In her original book — which made the New York Times Best Seller list — she had nothing but great things to say about the aspiring actor, calling him a “gift from God.”
“I have an appreciation for how stable he is. I love that he doesn’t even drink,” she wrote. “I knew I wanted him in my life immediately. The chemistry with us in the beginning was insane. We couldn’t keep our hands off each other.”
Spears' second installment — which she claimed would release next year — will also include more info about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, 42.
One insider said the blonde beauty "could easily have filled four or five books the first time around" with details about their relationship, which lasted from 1999 to 2002.
In the mom-of-two's original tome, she revealed both herself and the *NSYNC alum cheated on each other, but even more surprising was her confession that she had an abortion when she became pregnant with his child.
TMZ shared the update on Spears and Asghari's divorce.