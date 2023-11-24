Britney Spears and Sam Asghari on Better Terms as Divorce Moves Forward After Months of Stalling

The pop music icon confirmed their split via social media, revealing she was struggling emotionally during the end of their romance.

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!!" she explained.

"I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that!!" the "Toxic" singer continued. "I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses!!!"