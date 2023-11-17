Will Britney Spears' Divorce Get Dismissed? Sam Asghari Skips Out on Court Hearing, Puts Filing at Risk
Where was Sam Asghari?
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the actor was supposed to attend a Wednesday, November 15, hearing to discuss his and Britney Spears’ divorce case being at a standstill — however, he was a no-show.
Asghari’s failure to appear in court could result in the judge dismissing the case.
In October, the Los Angeles Superior Court judge warned the pop star’s ex that if he didn’t serve Spears with the legal paperwork, the divorce would be thrown out.
When Asghari did not show up this week, the court minutes read, “Petitioner failed to appear. Matter is placed off the calendar.” It was not revealed if the judge plans to give him additional time.
As OK! previously reported, the personal trainer filed for divorce from the “Toxic” singer in August. The date of separation was listed as July 28, 2023, 14 months after they tied the knot.
Following the divorce, many people in Spears’ inner circle were extremely worried about her well-being, as shortly after the split, the 41-year-old exhibited some concerning behavior, including dancing around with knives in skimpy clothing.
The star insisted the blades were “fake,” however, many were so worried that they called the police, which led the authorities to perform a wellness check.
"The wellness check that was recently conducted on her probably won’t be a onetime thing. The police and her friends obviously are there to make sure she’s OK, even if that means more wellness checks," a source spilled at the time, noting Spears "appears to be unraveling again."
"She’s not doing well since her marriage ended. She may insist she’s OK, but those around her are extremely worried," the insider added.
Just two days after Asghari confirmed he and the blonde beauty had called it quits, Spears took to Instagram to share a message about the breakup.
"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!!" she wrote.
"I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses!!!" she confessed.
Despite this low moment for the ‘00s icon, Spears appears to be doing better after the immense success of her memoir The Woman in Me.
Just hours after the book hit the shelves, the mother-of-two posted on Instagram, saying, "It’s happening ✨🤓📖 !!! My book is the highest selling celebrity memoir in history and it’s only day 1 !!! Thank you to the fans who have been so supportive!!! Love you all 🌹!!!"