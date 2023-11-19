Britney Spears to 'Share More of Her Experiences' With Justin Timberlake in a Second Book: She 'Has No Regrets'
Britney Spears will be spilling more tea about her relationship with Justin Timberlake in part two of her tell-all memoir.
Shortly after the October release of The Woman in Me, the pop star announced the second volume would be hitting shelves some time in 2024 — and according to a source, she has plenty of stories to tell.
"She’ll share more of her experiences with Justin," a source spilled to a news outlet, adding that she "could easily have filled four or five books the first time around."
Following the revelations of her first book, the "Mirrors" singer faced a flurry of backlash on social media, Spears posted that she didn't write the book in order to hurt anyone. However, the source noted that the mother-of-two "has no regrets and is at peace" after telling her side of the story.
"She was painted as the bad guy for so many years," the source explained.
As for Timberlake, the source claimed he's "not proud of the way he behaved with Britney, but he’s not ashamed either."
"They were both very young and made mistakes. It wasn’t just him," the source continued. "He feels that he’s been unfairly targeted by Britney and her fans and that he doesn’t deserve this."
As OK! previously reported, Spears alleged in her memoir that the former boy-bander cheated on her several times throughout their high profile relationship, which lasted from 1999 until 2002. However, her most shocking confession was that she had an abortion after Timberlake told her that he wasn't ready to be a father.
"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated," she penned. "But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."
"If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it," she clarified. "And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”
An insider dished that Timberlake was left "shell shocked" by his ex's bombshell memoir.
"The book does not paint Justin in a good light," an insider said at the time. "He's well aware of it. Because of the backlash, he's canceled club appearances, which were intended to promote his upcoming album."
