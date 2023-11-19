Britney Spears to 'Share More of Her Experiences' With Justin Timberlake in a Second Book: She 'Has No Regrets'

As OK! previously reported, Spears alleged in her memoir that the former boy-bander cheated on her several times throughout their high profile relationship, which lasted from 1999 until 2002. However, her most shocking confession was that she had an abortion after Timberlake told her that he wasn't ready to be a father.

"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated," she penned. "But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

"If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it," she clarified. "And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”