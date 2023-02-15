Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Express Their Love As Inner Circle Worries Pop Star Is 'Near Death' & 'Very Depressed'
Britney Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, are among the star-studded couples who celebrated the holiday of love on Tuesday, February 14.
"I love you Hesam," the "Circus" singer wrote on a card she gave to her man, which Asghari shared on his Instagram Story. "Love, Britney," she concluded.
"Happy Valentine’s Day to my valentine ♥️," Asghari expressed of Spears, whom he tied the knot with in June 2022. The pair's romantic relationship dates back to 2016 when they first met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video.
Spears kick-started the intimate holiday by sharing an animated gif with her followers, stating, "I thought this was adorable. Happy V-day!!! Have you guys had your chocolate yet 🙊🙊🙊🙊🙊????"
The longtime lovers' Valentine's Day celebration comes less than one week after Spears, 42, had to vehemently deny that she "almost died" after several insiders close to the "Toxic" vocalist came forward with serious concerns about the Princess of Pop's well-being.
Spears confided in Asghari during this time and attributed his wise words of wisdom to her 41.7 million followers.
"As my hubby says it best: Don’t believe everything you read!!! All that love right back at ya!!!" she stated after admitting, "it makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died."
"I mean at some point enough is enough!!! I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well!!!" the upset celeb confessed on Thursday, February 9, just days after it was reported that there would be a planned intervention for the troubled singer.
"I’m honestly not surprised at all… Again doing the best I can!!! Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year," she continued.
"No folks, it’s not 2007 … it’s 2023 and I’m making my first homemade lasagna at home!!! I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room!!!" Spears concluded in an attempt to shut down incessant concerns about the mother-of-two's livelihood.