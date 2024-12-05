Britney Spears' Mom Wishes 'Beautiful' Daughter a Happy Birthday Amid Fractured Relationship
Britney Spears’ mom, Lynne Spears, put their strained history aside give a shout-out to her pop star daughter on Facebook on Monday, December 2.
“Happy Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter, Britney! You will always have that beautiful smile!” Lynne wrote alongside a throwback photo of Britney as a toddler.
“Wishing you the happiest birthday ever!” she added.
It’s no secret that Lynne and Britney’s connection has been a rocky over time.
While Lynne was supportive of her daughter’s rise to fame in the late '90s, things took a turn in 2007 when Britney went through some personal struggles.
In 2008, the "Toxic" singer was placed under a conservatorship controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, after her divorce from Kevin Federline — with whom she shares sons Sean and Jayden. The conservatorship lasted 13 years until it was finally terminated in November 2021.
Despite the end of the legal arrangement, tensions between the pop princess and her family still remained, with Britney publicly criticizing Lynne for not stepping in sooner — something her mother denied.
In 2023, the two started mending their relationship.
“My sweet mama showed up at my doorstep yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time,” Britney shared on Instagram. “With family, there’s always things that need to be worked out… but time heals all wounds!!!”
She continued: “And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much!!!”
A few months later, Britney decided to celebrate her 42nd birthday with her mom and brother, Bryan Spears.
“Being together and celebrating her birthday was a really nice moment for the family," a source told People at the time.
This year, the “Oops!...I Did It Again” singer celebrated her birthday in Mexico instead.
In an Instagram post, she opened up about relocating to another country because of the relentless media attention she’s been getting.
“It really kind of hurts my feelings. The paparazzi make my face look like I’m wearing, like a white Jason mask. It doesn’t even look like me," she said in the video, referring to recent photos that went viral.
“I’m not perfect by any means, but that’s still not an excuse for them being extremely mean and cruel,” she continued. “And that’s why I’m moving to Mexico."
According to a source, Britney “jetted off to Mexico with friends” on a private jet.
"Britney treated herself to a fun vacation for her birthday. She loves Mexico and can't wait to celebrate in the sun,” the insider told People.
In another clip on Instagram, Britney, who kept mixing up her age, laughed and said, “So, it’s my birthday... but I’m not turning 42, I’m five years old and going to kindergarten tomorrow!”