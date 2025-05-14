Is Justin Bieber Broke? Singer Allegedly Owes Scooter Braun Over $8 Million But Can't Afford to Pay Him Back

In 2022, Bieber abruptly ended the remainder of his Justice world tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome and allegedly owed the concert promoting company AEG Presents $24 million to pay out the $40 million upfront advance the pop star was given ahead of his performances.

A recent source claimed Bieber had been "broke" at the time and his team called to inform Braun he didn't have the money.

A separate insider, however, said Bieber's business manager Lou Taylor pulled out financial records and argued Braun had been "grossly overpaid in commissions by $26 million."