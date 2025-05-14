Is Justin Bieber Broke? Singer Allegedly Owes Scooter Braun Over $8 Million But Can't Afford to Pay Him Back
Justin Bieber apparently owes Scooter Braun a hefty paycheck.
An audit report conducted by the infamous music manager's company Hybe attempted to turn the tables on a feud in which Bieber was initially thought to be the victim.
While Bieber and Braun reportedly had a falling out over the latter allegedly underhandedly taking millions of dollars form the "Baby" singer, the record executive is now arguing the opposite, according to the new documentary TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber — which airs on FOX on Wednesday night, May 14, at 9 p.m. ET.
Who Owes Money?
In 2022, Bieber abruptly ended the remainder of his Justice world tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome and allegedly owed the concert promoting company AEG Presents $24 million to pay out the $40 million upfront advance the pop star was given ahead of his performances.
A recent source claimed Bieber had been "broke" at the time and his team called to inform Braun he didn't have the money.
A separate insider, however, said Bieber's business manager Lou Taylor pulled out financial records and argued Braun had been "grossly overpaid in commissions by $26 million."
Scooter Braun Conducts Internal Audit
After Bieber's alleged revelation, Braun's company Hybe did an internal audit and accused the "Sorry" singer of underpaying him commissions.
Braun's team claimed Bieber owed him $1 million but waived the amount. The "Peaches" hitmaker's people weren't buying it, however, insisting it was a corrupt audit conducted in Hybe's own favor.
To plead their case, Hybe hired an independent auditor named Pricewaterhouse (PWC) to complete a 6-month audit.
Once finalized in April, PWC alleged Bieber actually owed Braun $8,806,000, per the audit documents.
While Bieber's team did not dispute the PWC audit, according to a source, they did conduct their own — but have not revealed what they found.
Justin Bieber's Team Shuts Down Rumors of Financial Woes
Amid his apparent war with Braun, news broke that Bieber had sold his music catalog for $200 million — prompting the rumor mill to spread about potential money woes for the A-list star.
His representatives, however, denied the claims in April, declaring: "Any source that is trying to sell you a story about alleged financial distress … either doesn’t understand the entertainment industry or, more likely, is trying to paint an unflattering portrait of Justin, which bears no resemblance to reality."
Is Justin Bieber OK?
Bieber's potential money troubles come in the midst of concerns about the award-winning artist's health, which the TMZ documentary also explores.
Fans have been worried about his mental health ever since his past bond with Sean "Diddy" Combs resurfaced ahead of the disgraced rapper's ongoing trafficking trial.
In recent months, Bieber has posted emotional messages to social media while frequently showing off his use of marijuana and exploding on paparazzi.