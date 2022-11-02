OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Shares Bizarre Post About Literal & Metaphorical Reflection

britney ig pp
Source: @britneyspears/instagram
By:

Nov. 2 2022, Published 3:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Nearly one year since the end of her highly-controversial conservatorship, pop legend Britney Spears is looking back at her first year of freedom, twirling onto her Instagram page with a cryptic message about reflection.

“It’s fall so I have to take this week to reflect back on this year !!!,” Spears wrote alongside a clip depicting her performing her signature dance move to the tune of Rihanna’s “Man Down" on Wednesday, November 2. “A lot has happened …” she shared, seemingly referencing her long-running legal battles.

Article continues below advertisement
britney
Source: mega

But to Spears, it seems reflection is far from a metaphorical process — later in the post, the “...Baby One More Time” songstress rehashed her literal experiences with reflection, detailing her purported ambidextrous talents and suspected dyslexia struggles.

'SO MANY QUESTIONS': FANS ARE 'WORRIED SICK' ABOUT BRITNEY SPEARS AS ENDLESS BIZARRE DANCING VIDEOS CONTINUE

“I’m both left and right handed !!!” the artist explained alongside the post. “When I write I’m right handed but in sports and dance or anything physical with my BODY … I’m left dominant !!! Kinda weird !!!” she explained.

Article continues below advertisement
britney
Source: mega

“One time in school my art teacher thought I was dyslexic !!! I read things backwards !!!” the star continued. “Maybe that’s why I want to reflect back … and go backwards you know.”

'HYPOCRITE': BRITNEY SPEARS SEEMINGLY SHADES PAL SELENA GOMEZ FOR OLD SPEECH CONDEMNING RISQUÉ PHOTOS

Despite garnering a reputation for cryptic posts, Spears’ dancing video is only the latest to raise questions among her loyal fanbase.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK! Magazine

Earlier this week, a similar video prompted several fans to leave messages of concern and alarm.

“I stay worried sick about this woman," one user wrote below the since-deleted video, initially shared on Sunday, October 30. “I want to stop looking at her feed but I am genuinely concerned.”

“Does she not have people around her that care about her? 😢,” quipped another.

Meanwhile, a third fan likened the star’s moves to a medical emergency. “Why don’t we ever see you out with a friend… or with your husband,” they questioned. “All we see is you having what appears to be seizures.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.