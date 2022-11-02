Britney Spears Shares Bizarre Post About Literal & Metaphorical Reflection
Nearly one year since the end of her highly-controversial conservatorship, pop legend Britney Spears is looking back at her first year of freedom, twirling onto her Instagram page with a cryptic message about reflection.
“It’s fall so I have to take this week to reflect back on this year !!!,” Spears wrote alongside a clip depicting her performing her signature dance move to the tune of Rihanna’s “Man Down" on Wednesday, November 2. “A lot has happened …” she shared, seemingly referencing her long-running legal battles.
But to Spears, it seems reflection is far from a metaphorical process — later in the post, the “...Baby One More Time” songstress rehashed her literal experiences with reflection, detailing her purported ambidextrous talents and suspected dyslexia struggles.
“I’m both left and right handed !!!” the artist explained alongside the post. “When I write I’m right handed but in sports and dance or anything physical with my BODY … I’m left dominant !!! Kinda weird !!!” she explained.
“One time in school my art teacher thought I was dyslexic !!! I read things backwards !!!” the star continued. “Maybe that’s why I want to reflect back … and go backwards you know.”
Despite garnering a reputation for cryptic posts, Spears’ dancing video is only the latest to raise questions among her loyal fanbase.
Earlier this week, a similar video prompted several fans to leave messages of concern and alarm.
“I stay worried sick about this woman," one user wrote below the since-deleted video, initially shared on Sunday, October 30. “I want to stop looking at her feed but I am genuinely concerned.”
“Does she not have people around her that care about her? 😢,” quipped another.
Meanwhile, a third fan likened the star’s moves to a medical emergency. “Why don’t we ever see you out with a friend… or with your husband,” they questioned. “All we see is you having what appears to be seizures.”