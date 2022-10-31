'So Many Questions': Fans Are 'Worried Sick' About Britney Spears As Endless Bizarre Dancing Videos Continue

Other admirers attempted to slip through the loads of rude comments to jump to Spears’ defense, as one person wrote, “Ah here come all the mean comments from full grown adults who get their daily dose of dopamine from putting someone down :D,” while another added, “I love this song. ❤️❤️ And you are 🔥🔥🔥 queen.”

Spears' own two sons are among those who have confirmed their disapproval of the singer's absurd dancing.

Jayden and Preston — whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — have reportedly refused to speak to their mother until she stops sharing NSFW content on her social media accounts.

As OK! previously reported, Federline spilled in a bombshell interview in August how he “can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school” while their mom flaunts her figure all over Instagram.