'So Many Questions': Fans Are 'Worried Sick' About Britney Spears As Endless Bizarre Dancing Videos Continue
Oops! She did it again... Britney Spears took to Instagram with yet another bizarre dancing video.
“Me playing with Michael today!!! The song is “WHO IS IT” ???” wrote the Princess of Pop as she seductively danced around in little-to-no clothing on Sunday, October 30.
The 40-year-old folded her plaid mini skirt down to reveal her entire stomach and waistline as she strutted around in a circle to the tune of Michael Jackson's hit song.
The mother-of-two also flung her blonde hair back and forth as stared into the camera with her skin heavily exposed.
“That’s hot 🔥,” commented iconic media personality Paris Hilton, who seemed unfazed by Spears’ strange body movements.
Many fans did not find the “Circus” singer’s dance moves as attractive and have grown overwhelmingly concerned for Spears' mental wellbeing.
“I stay worried sick about this woman," wrote one Instagram user. “I want to stop looking at her feed but I am genuinely concerned.”
“Does she not have people around her that care about her? 😢,” another individual commented in disbelief, while a third worried fan added, “Why don’t we ever see you out with a friend… or with your husband... all we see is you having what appears to be seizures.”
Other admirers attempted to slip through the loads of rude comments to jump to Spears’ defense, as one person wrote, “Ah here come all the mean comments from full grown adults who get their daily dose of dopamine from putting someone down :D,” while another added, “I love this song. ❤️❤️ And you are 🔥🔥🔥 queen.”
Spears' own two sons are among those who have confirmed their disapproval of the singer's absurd dancing.
Jayden and Preston — whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — have reportedly refused to speak to their mother until she stops sharing NSFW content on her social media accounts.
As OK! previously reported, Federline spilled in a bombshell interview in August how he “can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school” while their mom flaunts her figure all over Instagram.
The "Toxic" singer's current husband, Sam Asghari, announced his disagreement with his wife's estranged family in an Instagram Story statement at the time.
“Even if there was truth to her kids being ashamed of their mothers [sic] choices and positive body image they wouldn’t be the 1st teenagers embarrassed of their parents," wrote the 28-year-old, adding, "the mere presence of a parent can humiliate a teenager."