Britney Spears Shares Cryptic Message About 'Muting People' Following Dramatic Split From Sam Asghari

"You can mute people in real life too," the photo of a message printed on a gray door read. "It's called boundaries."

The statement was telling, as more alleged details are emerging about what led to the "Toxic" singer and her estranged spouse's split. "Britney would switch from hot to cold in an instant," the insider claimed. "She'd scream at him that he was a con man, that he was secretly reporting to her family, that he fooled her into believing that he loved her, and he was just using her for fame and wealth."