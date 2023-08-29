Britney Spears Shares Cryptic Message About 'Muting People' Following Dramatic Split From Sam Asghari
Britney Spears is shutting out the drama!
The pop icon took to Instagram on Monday, August 28, to share a telling message about how she's dealing with the fallout from her impending divorce from Sam Asghari.
"You can mute people in real life too," the photo of a message printed on a gray door read. "It's called boundaries."
The statement was telling, as more alleged details are emerging about what led to the "Toxic" singer and her estranged spouse's split. "Britney would switch from hot to cold in an instant," the insider claimed. "She'd scream at him that he was a con man, that he was secretly reporting to her family, that he fooled her into believing that he loved her, and he was just using her for fame and wealth."
An additional source alleged that Asghari had become fed up with Spears' inconsistency towards him. "Sam has put up with a lot — her erratic behavior pushed him to the brink — but Britney now thinks that he was always using her, that she was his meal ticket, and that Sam never truly loved her," the insider spilled of the couple, who married in June 2022.
After the 41-year-old was released from her 13-year conservatorship in 2021, Spears has become wary of anyone who was attempting to control her actions. "Sam knew how to protect Britney; he definitely made her feel safe, then it just switched," the insider added.
"When she was finally free of her dad, she started acting out and questioning recent arguments over alleged infidelity," the source noted of their blowout. "One minute she loves and adores Sam, and the next he’s the enemy. She’s accused Sam of everything — spying on her, cheating, talking to her family behind her back. The end of the conservatorship had a lot to do with it."