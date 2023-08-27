Britney Spears 'Would Switch From Hot to Cold in an Instant' Throughout Marriage to Sam Asghari, Source Claims: 'She'd Scream at Him'
Anger issues?
A source recently opened up about how Britney Spears treated her soon-to-be ex-husband Sam Asghari during their 14-month marriage.
"Britney would switch from hot to cold in an instant," they said of the pop princess, who is currently undergoing a divorce from the personal trainer.
"She'd scream at him that he was a con man, that he was secretly reporting to her family, that he fooled her into believing that he loved her, and he was just using her for fame and wealth," they explained.
The source added that money was a contentious issue between the duo. They referenced an interview Asghari did before their marriage where he insisted he would not be a "a house husband" and said he wanted to control Spears' spending.
"The whole interview rubbed her the wrong way," the source noted, adding that she already lived 13 years without having control of her $70 million fortune due to her conservatorship, so she wasn't about to give that up again.
"Britney wasn't about to go back to asking for permission to spend her own hard-earned money," they said.
Another contention between the couple was the subject of having children, which the "Toxic" singer "desperately wanted," according to the source.
"Sam was in no rush to have children, despite everything he'd previously led her to believe," the insider claimed.
These disputes between the couple led to intense explosive arguments, the source added, referencing the documentary TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, which claimed Spears "got physical with Sam."
While Asghari said the film was "disgusting," he didn't deny any of the information. "I'd definitely say he endured some abuse," the source alleged.
The insider then shared what they think is next for the pair.
"There is a prenup, which of course favors Britney, but Sam will fight it. He knows more of her secrets than anyone," they explained.
Asghari could threaten to reveal embarrassing stories of the musician ahead of her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, which is scheduled to come out in October.
"If Sam is pushed into a corner," the source said, "he will fight back. He's holding onto some bombshells."
