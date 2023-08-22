Sad Support System: Britney Spears' Lawyer and Manager Now in Charge of Making Sure She Eats After Split From Sam Asghari
Britney Spears has had to cut so many "Toxic" people out of her life — and now there are only two men left standing.
The Princess of Pop's support system has grown so small, with only lawyer Matthew Rosengart and manager Cade Hudson left to make sure she stays both mentally and physically healthy after her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce on Wednesday, August 16.
While the "Circus" singer was freed from her 13-year abusive conservatorship in November 2021, Spears still requires extra attention to ensure her well-being remains intact.
According to a source, Spears' lawyer and manager have to help make sure Spears is fed and attending her appointments, in addition to managing any opportunities that come her way career wise — like her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, set for release on Tuesday, October 24.
Rosengart — the attorney who successfully ended Spears' traumatic conservatorship — does not believe the 41-year-old's current mental state should be a major cause for concern, as there is no plan at this time to increase her medical care or therapy treatments, an insider explained.
Spears' family members apparently disagree and believe Spears' mental state should be a reason for alarm, despite only seeming to watch her spiral from afar, the source spilled.
While Spears has publicly ostracized her father, Jamie, and her sister, Jamie Lynn, her mother, Lynne, flew to visit her daughter for the first time in three years in an effort to mend their relationship — though it seems like Britney has since pushed her away, too.
The award-winning artist's brother, Bryan, has done his best to support his sister after her breakup by going over to her house to workout, though he has to proceed with immense caution to avoid an easily triggered, explosive reaction from Spears, the source claimed.