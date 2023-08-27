Britney Spears' 'Erratic Behavior' Pushed Sam Asghari 'to the Brink,' Source Claims: Pop Star 'Accused' Him of Everything
After Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears in August, more and more details are coming to light about what went behind closed doors.
“Sam has put up with a lot — her erratic behavior pushed him to the brink — but Britney now thinks that he was always using her, that she was his meal ticket and that Sam never truly loved her," an insider claimed of the pair, who tied the knot in June 2022.
According to an insider, the pop star, 41, was wary of anyone trying to control her life, especially after she was freed from her conservatorship in 2021.
“Sam knew how to protect Britney; he definitely made her feel safe, then it just switched,” a source claimed of the pair, who met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016. “When she was finally free of her dad, she started acting out and questioning recent argument over alleged infidelity."
Meanwhile, the source claimed things started taking a turn for the worse after the duo's nuptials. “Britney would switch from hot to cold. One minute she loves and adores Sam, and the next he’s the enemy,” revealed the source. “She’s accused Sam of everything — spying on her, cheating, talking to her family behind her back. The end of the conservatorship had a lot to do with it.”
As OK! previously reported, the 29-year-old personal trainer got into a fight with the "Toxic" singer over cheating allegations, and the two later split.
Asghari decided to keep details private.
"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," he wrote via his Instagram Story on August 17. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."
"S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful," he added.
- Britney Spears 'Cracked Her Head Open' During 'Explosive' Fight With Sam Asghari Prior to Divorce
- Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari 'Really Didn't Like' Pop Star 'Hanging Out With Other Men': 'There Was a Lot of Mistrust'
- Britney Spears 'Would Switch From Hot to Cold in an Instant' Throughout Marriage to Sam Asghari, Source Claims: 'She'd Scream at Him'
For her part, the blonde beauty admitted things haven't been easy in the past few days.
"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!" she captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, August 19.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!" she continued.
Life & Style spoke to the insider.