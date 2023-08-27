Britney Spears' 'Erratic Behavior' Pushed Sam Asghari 'to the Brink,' Source Claims: Pop Star 'Accused' Him of Everything

After Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears in August, more and more details are coming to light about what went behind closed doors.

“Sam has put up with a lot — her erratic behavior pushed him to the brink — but Britney now thinks that he was always using her, that she was his meal ticket and that Sam never truly loved her," an insider claimed of the pair, who tied the knot in June 2022.