OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears' Divorce Party: Pop Star’s Male Friend Licks Her Leg After Sharing Topless Video Amid Split From Sam Asghari

britney spears male friend licks leg sam asghari
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram
By:

Aug. 21 2023, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Single Britney Spears is out to play!

Less than one week after the Princess of Pop's estranged husband, Sam Asghari, filed divorce papers to officially end their 14-month marriage, she shared a series of seductive videos with her fans.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears male friend licks leg sam asghari
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears is newly single after her shocking split from Sam Asghari.

In the Sunday, August 20, clip, Spears was dressed in a sparkly green long-sleeved mini dress and white knee-high boots as a mystery man provocatively licked the entirety of her leg while standing in a living room.

"When you go to meet up with a so called 'friend' and drive an hour for chicken!!!" the "Toxic" singer wrote in the caption of the post before explaining the rest of her evening. "Then you have to wait in the car and need to use the bathroom ... I knew paps were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before … so how I was I followed???"

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears male friend licks leg sam asghari
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The pop star's behavior has concerned fans that she may be spiraling out of control.

Spears continued: "Malibu Canyon Road is the most horrible road ever to drive on ... so what does a b---- like me do !!??! I put my green dress on and show up at my friends!!!"

"I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT!!!" the "Circus" vocalist, 41, confessed, as the leg-licking clip transitioned into a video of four men holding Spears horizontally in the air.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

britney spears male friend licks leg sam asghari
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears admitted her breakup has been a shock since she and Sam Asghari were together for six years.

Article continues below advertisement

The NSFW video was shared just two hours after Spears uploaded an even more explicit clip featuring her completely topless and nearly bottomless body.

In the second post, Spears was lounging in bed without clothing while staring seductively into the camera. At one point, she kicked her leg into the air to show that she was wearing a pair of knee-high black boots.

Source: OK!

Spears' erotic acts come after Asghari filed for divorce on Wednesday, August 16, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

The pop star finally addressed the breakup on Saturday, August 19, admitting she was "a little shocked" since "6 years is a long time to be with someone."

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together," Spears detailed in a lengthy Instagram message. "I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!!"

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.