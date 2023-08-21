Britney Spears' Divorce Party: Pop Star’s Male Friend Licks Her Leg After Sharing Topless Video Amid Split From Sam Asghari
Single Britney Spears is out to play!
Less than one week after the Princess of Pop's estranged husband, Sam Asghari, filed divorce papers to officially end their 14-month marriage, she shared a series of seductive videos with her fans.
In the Sunday, August 20, clip, Spears was dressed in a sparkly green long-sleeved mini dress and white knee-high boots as a mystery man provocatively licked the entirety of her leg while standing in a living room.
"When you go to meet up with a so called 'friend' and drive an hour for chicken!!!" the "Toxic" singer wrote in the caption of the post before explaining the rest of her evening. "Then you have to wait in the car and need to use the bathroom ... I knew paps were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before … so how I was I followed???"
Spears continued: "Malibu Canyon Road is the most horrible road ever to drive on ... so what does a b---- like me do !!??! I put my green dress on and show up at my friends!!!"
"I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT!!!" the "Circus" vocalist, 41, confessed, as the leg-licking clip transitioned into a video of four men holding Spears horizontally in the air.
The NSFW video was shared just two hours after Spears uploaded an even more explicit clip featuring her completely topless and nearly bottomless body.
In the second post, Spears was lounging in bed without clothing while staring seductively into the camera. At one point, she kicked her leg into the air to show that she was wearing a pair of knee-high black boots.
Spears' erotic acts come after Asghari filed for divorce on Wednesday, August 16, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.
The pop star finally addressed the breakup on Saturday, August 19, admitting she was "a little shocked" since "6 years is a long time to be with someone."
"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together," Spears detailed in a lengthy Instagram message. "I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!!"