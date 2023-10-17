Britney Spears Reveals Why She Shaved Her Head in 2007: It Was My Way 'of Pushing Back'

Britney Spears is finally revealing why she decided to cut off her hair in 2007.

“Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back. But under the conservatorship I was made to understand that those days were now over,” the 41-year-old wrote in an excerpt published by People on Tuesday, October 17. “I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take."