Britney Spears Reveals Why She Shaved Her Head in 2007: It Was My Way 'of Pushing Back'

Oct. 17 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Britney Spears is finally revealing why she decided to cut off her hair in 2007.

“Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back. But under the conservatorship I was made to understand that those days were now over,” the 41-year-old wrote in an excerpt published by People on Tuesday, October 17. “I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take."

Britney Spears shaved off her head in 2007.

“I’d been eyeballed so much growing up. I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager,” she added.

The "Toxic" singer was later placed under a conservatorship in 2008 by her father, Jamie Spears, who gained control of her finances for the next decade of her life. (The performer was freed from the conservatorship in November 2021.)

Jamie Spears controlled his daughters finances for a long time.

While being placed under supervision, the blonde beauty noted: “I became a robot. But not just a robot — a sort of child-robot. I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child. I became more of an entity than a person onstage. I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me.”

The pop star's new memoir releases on October 24.

“I think back now on my father and his associates having control over my body and my money for that long and it makes me feel sick,” she continued. “Think of how many male artists gambled all their money away; how many had substance abuse or mental health issues. No one tried to take away their control over their bodies and money. I didn’t deserve what my family did to me.”

While detailing her past, the mom-of-two admitted it wasn't easy for her to come to terms with any trauma she experienced. However, it was important for her to get her story out there.

"It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me," Britney declared. "No more conspiracy, no more lies — just me owning my past, present, and future."

Britney Spears is now speaking her truth in her new book.

"Over the past 15 years or even at the start of my career, I sat back while people spoke about me and told my story for me," she continued. "After getting out of my conservatorship, I was finally free to tell my story without consequences from the people in charge of my life."

