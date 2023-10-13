Britney Spears Recruits Actress Michelle Williams to Record Audiobook of Her New Juicy Tell-All
Britney Spears revealed that her new memoir’s audiobook will be narrated by five-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams.
While the announcement clarified that Spears herself recorded the prologue of The Woman in Me, Williams read the remainder.
"This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it,” Spears’ statement read. “Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook.”
The pop sensation added, "I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it."
“I stand with Britney,” Williams said in support of the project, which will be released on October 24.
As OK! previously reported, this news came after a source revealed details about the upcoming highly anticipated memoir.
“You read some of her family history in the book, and you think, ‘Oh my God, that poor girl,'” the insider spilled, adding that the writing has “definitely been intense” for the blonde beauty.
“You have to be really patient with somebody telling their story for the first time and not force them. She details her family history, from her grandparents to her parents to why she is the way she is,” they explained.
The “Toxic” singer herself shared how difficult putting pen to paper has been for her, saying, “I worked my a-- off for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too.”
The source divulged that the memoir will cover it all — from Spears’ 2008 meltdown to her 13-year conservatorship.
- Britney Spears' New Book Is 'Totally Unfiltered,' Will Include 'Every Huge Sensationalized Headline' and Expose 'Bombshells'
- Britney Spears' Promoting Her Memoir Through 'Her Posts and Videos on Instagram,' Singer's Team Wary About Her Doing a Sit-Down Interview
- Britney Spears Teases She's Writing a Second Memoir Weeks Before 'The Woman in Me' Hits Shelves
“Every huge sensationalized headline is all in there,” they said. “There are a few bombshells, and you will have empathy for Britney. It’s Britney telling her story, without handlers, totally unfiltered — the good, the bad and the ugly.”
As the 41-year-old gears up for her book’s debut, she has also been causing concern in her inner circle after recently posting herself dancing around her home with knives.
As a result, authorities arrived at Spears’ home to conduct a wellness check. A source recently revealed that those close to the ’00s icon are anxious she is spiraling.
"The wellness check that was recently conducted on her probably won’t be a onetime thing. The police and her friends obviously are there to make sure she’s OK, even if that means more wellness checks," they said, adding that Spears "appears to be unraveling again."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"She’s not doing well since her marriage ended. She may insist she’s OK, but those around her are extremely worried," they continued, referencing the “Gimme More” hitmaker’s recent split from her husband of 14 months, Sam Asghari.
People reported on Spears' announcement.