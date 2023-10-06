Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Hospitalized With 'Bad Infection': He's 'Severely Ill'

"He has been hospitalized for weeks in a special infectious disease facility," the insider added, as a second source close to the family confirmed the 71-year-old is "severely ill," while debunking rumors Britney's estranged dad spent the summer in rehab for his alcoholism.

Jamie's declining health has been a cause for concern ever since he was first hospitalized "several months ago" due to complications from a knee replacement surgery he had done in the mid-2000s, as OK! previously reported.