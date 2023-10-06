Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Hospitalized With 'Bad Infection': He's 'Severely Ill'
Britney Spears' father Jamie's health woes have taken a turn for the worse.
"Jamie has been suffering with a bad infection that has required surgery," a source spilled to a news publication on Thursday, October 5.
"He has been hospitalized for weeks in a special infectious disease facility," the insider added, as a second source close to the family confirmed the 71-year-old is "severely ill," while debunking rumors Britney's estranged dad spent the summer in rehab for his alcoholism.
Jamie's declining health has been a cause for concern ever since he was first hospitalized "several months ago" due to complications from a knee replacement surgery he had done in the mid-2000s, as OK! previously reported.
The disgraced dad of the "Toxic" singer initially went to the hospital with a belief there was a problem with his kidneys, however, doctors later discovered the real issue was a serious infection he had developed from the knee surgery he underwent 16 years prior.
Jamie was reportedly set to head into the operating room on Friday, August 25, so doctors could attempt to get rid of the infection. While the exact results are unclear, it's assumed the surgery wasn't as successful as they may have hoped, considering he remains under medical care.
His declining health has caused the dad-of-three to lose more than 25 pounds, previous reports revealed.
Jamie's concerning illness has even caused Britney to do the unthinkable — consider mending fences with her father after he was responsible for the 13-year abusive conservatorship she was freed from in November 2021.
The "Circus" vocalist is allegedly thinking about trying to move past the trauma she endured in an effort to fix her relationship with Jamie before it is too late, a source previously claimed.
Britney's contemplation comes after her life was recently turned upside down when her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, 29, filed for divorce from the 41-year-old back in August.
The couple had been together for six years and married for 14 months, so losing him has inevitably been difficult for the "Gimme More" hitmaker.
Her sudden split has left Britney in a bad place with little to no support system, and seeing her ailing father fight for his life has caused her not to want to live with regret if he passed away before she had a chance to fix their severely broken relationship.
