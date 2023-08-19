Britney Spears Admits She's 'a Little Shocked' About Sam Asghari Split: 'I Will Be as Strong as I Can'
Britney Spears is speaking out just days after her ex Sam Asghari filed for divorce after only 14 months of marriage.
"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!" the 41-year-old singer captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, August 19.
"I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!" she continued.
As OK! previously reported, the 29-year-old personal trainer and the "Lucky" songstress apparently got into a fight after he thought she was cheating on him.
Asghari later broke his silence on the ordeal.
"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," he wrote via his Instagram Story on August 17. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."
"S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful," he added.
- Britney Spears Gravely Concerned Ex Sam Asghari Will Want Custody of Their 2 Dogs in Bitter Divorce Battle: Source
- Sam Asghari's Love for Britney Spears 'Never Wavered' Despite Marital Struggles: 'He Tried to Make It Work'
- Octavia Spencer Sends Fierce Warning to Britney Spears' Estranged Husband Sam Asghari After He Files for Divorce
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Now, Spears is fearful that her beloved dogs, a Doberman named Porsha and a German Shepherd named Sawyer, will be taken from her, an insider claimed.
"Regarding [Britney and Sam's shared] property, the most difficult part of dividing any assets will be their two dogs," the source explained. "But Sam gave Porsha to Britney as a present and she was the one who wanted to adopt Sawyer when they were in Maui."