Britney Spears Gravely Concerned Ex Sam Asghari Will Want Custody of Their 2 Dogs in Bitter Divorce Battle: Source
Britney Spears is currently in a bitter divorce battle with her ex-husband Sam Asghari — but the one thing she is most fearful of is that her beloved dogs, a Doberman named Porsha and a German Shepherd named Sawyer, will be taken from her, an insider claimed.
"Regarding [Britney and Sam's shared] property, the most difficult part of dividing any assets will be their two dogs," the source explained. "But Sam gave Porsha to Britney as a present and she was the one who wanted to adopt Sawyer when they were in Maui."
Though the singer's inner circle has dwindled over the years, the source claimed that "she is not alone at all. Britney has her sister Jamie Lynn who is in and out of L.A., and she also has her mom, Lynne, who is expected to arrive this weekend, if she has not flown in already."
"She has a support system including her agent and longtime friend [and manager] Cade [Hudson], her friends which include several of her backup dancers and her girlfriends," the source added. "She has a team of assistants and her chef who are always around the houses. She also has other workers who are constantly there. This past week, Britney has been getting calls and texts from everyone she knows, including people she hasn't spoken to in years. She will get through this. She has gotten through worse and no one will allow anything to happen to her."
As OK! previously reported, the "Toxic" singer, 41, and the personal trainer, 29, split after the latter filed for divorce.
He later spoke out about the situation via Instagram Story.
"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," the 29-year-old wrote on August 17. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."
"S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful," he added.
For her part, Spears bragged about potentially buying a horse one day on social media, in addition to uploading two cryptic quotes. "Sometimes you see more with your eyes closed 🙈!!!" one read, while the other, which featured one person whispering in another's ear, said, "How do you read this??? It's interesting!!! I see it as a message in a bottle!!! Or a baby who needs to get out!! They whisper the poison like in Alice In Wonderland and they wait to see if they have the cure!!! Wise birds know who they are 🧠🧠🧠!!!"
