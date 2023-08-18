Britney Spears Gravely Concerned Ex Sam Asghari Will Want Custody of Their 2 Dogs in Bitter Divorce Battle: Source

Though the singer's inner circle has dwindled over the years, the source claimed that "she is not alone at all. Britney has her sister Jamie Lynn who is in and out of L.A., and she also has her mom, Lynne, who is expected to arrive this weekend, if she has not flown in already."

"She has a support system including her agent and longtime friend [and manager] Cade [Hudson], her friends which include several of her backup dancers and her girlfriends," the source added. "She has a team of assistants and her chef who are always around the houses. She also has other workers who are constantly there. This past week, Britney has been getting calls and texts from everyone she knows, including people she hasn't spoken to in years. She will get through this. She has gotten through worse and no one will allow anything to happen to her."