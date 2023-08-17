OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Sam Asghari
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Britney Spears Accused of Attacking Sam Asghari in His Sleep, Leaving Him With Black Eye and Bite Marks: Source

brit
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 17 2023, Updated 3:12 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

According to recent sources, Britney Spears allegedly attacked her now estranged husband Sam Asghari in his sleep.

The couple, who had been rumored to have had trouble within their marriage for months now, often had fights that would lead to physical altercations, claimed the insider. They also shared that Asghari frequently complained about how aggressive Spears would get towards him over their 7 years together.

Article continues below advertisement
brit
Source: @britneyspears

The sources spilled there had allegedly been many times where security had to intervene in the pair's arguments, however, there was one time where security was not present to defuse the situation. The insider claimed there was an occasion where the pop princess threw punches at Asghari while he was asleep in their bed. They also stated that Asghari did not strike back at his wife.

The incident allegedly occurred around the time the personal trainer was pictured by paparazzi with a black eye and bite marks on his forearm.

Article continues below advertisement

It's been reported paparazzi tried to ask the actor about his bruises, but Asghari was tight-lipped and simply told them to stop shooting.

Sources also claimed that Spears' fascination with knives often left Asghari worried. According to one insider the "Toxic" singer "was paranoid someone was going to get her, and she needed the knives as protection," adding that she would allegedly "fly off the handle" at the smallest inconvenience.

brit
Source: @britneyspears
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, a source recently claimed that the duo got into a huge blowout fight, which led to their separation and divorce. The tiff between the two began after Asghari allegedly accused Spears of cheating on him.

MORE ON:
Sam Asghari
brit
Source: @britneyspears
Article continues below advertisement

According to another insider, the 29-year-old is "attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid."

"So that's what Sam is focused on," they added.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

However, another source claimed the blonde beauty will be protected by her team throughout the divorce process, and "parting will be respectful."

"It's blackmail and it'll never happen," they noted.

TMZ reported details of the alleged attack.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.