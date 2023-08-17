Britney Spears Accused of Attacking Sam Asghari in His Sleep, Leaving Him With Black Eye and Bite Marks: Source
According to recent sources, Britney Spears allegedly attacked her now estranged husband Sam Asghari in his sleep.
The couple, who had been rumored to have had trouble within their marriage for months now, often had fights that would lead to physical altercations, claimed the insider. They also shared that Asghari frequently complained about how aggressive Spears would get towards him over their 7 years together.
The sources spilled there had allegedly been many times where security had to intervene in the pair's arguments, however, there was one time where security was not present to defuse the situation. The insider claimed there was an occasion where the pop princess threw punches at Asghari while he was asleep in their bed. They also stated that Asghari did not strike back at his wife.
The incident allegedly occurred around the time the personal trainer was pictured by paparazzi with a black eye and bite marks on his forearm.
It's been reported paparazzi tried to ask the actor about his bruises, but Asghari was tight-lipped and simply told them to stop shooting.
Sources also claimed that Spears' fascination with knives often left Asghari worried. According to one insider the "Toxic" singer "was paranoid someone was going to get her, and she needed the knives as protection," adding that she would allegedly "fly off the handle" at the smallest inconvenience.
As OK! previously reported, a source recently claimed that the duo got into a huge blowout fight, which led to their separation and divorce. The tiff between the two began after Asghari allegedly accused Spears of cheating on him.
According to another insider, the 29-year-old is "attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid."
"So that's what Sam is focused on," they added.
However, another source claimed the blonde beauty will be protected by her team throughout the divorce process, and "parting will be respectful."
"It's blackmail and it'll never happen," they noted.
TMZ reported details of the alleged attack.