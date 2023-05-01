Britney Spears Makes Confusing Comments About Her Dogs, Admits She Spent $2,000 on One of the Pup's Outfits
Britney Spears' latest Instagram post has once again confused fans — though instead of talking about herself, the singer gave a few kooky details about how she pampers her dogs.
The Sunday, April 30, upload featured the mom-of-two dancing in a white off-the-shoulder dress and white boots, but her best accessory was her tiny pooch.
"Sara Beth is at her show at the moment … my dogs have more clothes than I do !!! spoiled 🙈 !!!" Spears admitted of her pet, who she held onto and showed off. "I bought a miniature Louis V doggie backpack for Sara so when she does her shows she has her mineral tube with her …"
The star, 41, said she paid $1,200 for "that little baby," though it's not clear if she was talking about the dog itself or its luxury accessories.
The "Toxic" songstress said she also bought "white suspenders and khaki mini shorts for her booty … That was 2000 for a piece of cloth 🙄🙄🙄."
It seems the Crossroads actress has another pooch named Daisy, who she said needs "grooming twice a week."
"Pssss I had to dance in my boots 😒😒😒," the Mickey Mouse Club alum concluded the caption.
The pop star's strange social media content has fans concerned for her well-being, and when she temporarily deleted her Instagram profile, it caused some to call the police and request a welfare check in mid-January.
After the ordeal, she insisted she was fine and asked supporters not to call the authorities based on her online activity.
Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, also denied any intervention for the star took place, as it was reported her inner circle was allegedly worried about her abusing prescription drugs.
Meanwhile, as OK! reported, another insider said the music icon is just fine and is busy working on her memoir, which they predicted will be an "instant bestseller."
"Britney’s book is a story of triumph," the source declared. "It will cover her most vulnerable moments, her childhood — being a little girl with big dreams — her breakup with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head, and her battle with her family over her conservatorship."