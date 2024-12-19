Britney Spears Twirls Around in Tiny Baby Blue Bikini as She Flaunts Her New Outfit and Hair: Watch
Oops! Britney Spears did it again.
The pop icon shared an Instagram video of herself dancing in a tiny baby blue bikini, twirling, flipping her hair and even lowering her bikini bottoms at one point. As she strutted and contorted, she nearly lost her footing during one of her signature spins as she played her song “Get Naked (I Got a Plan).”
“New bathing suit and new hair … jet skis …. Jet skis really hurt my hands though I was over it 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹,” she wrote in the caption.
In another post, she rocked a hot pink bikini by the pool, highlighting her midriff while sporting a choker, sunglasses and a cowboy hat. She then kicked back on a pool chair, confidently showing off her whole body to the camera.
While some fans loved seeing the pop princess let loose, others were left concerned.
“I still can’t wrap my head around this being Britney,” one follower commented. Another added, “This breaks my heart 😔.”
“That could not be Brit…” a third said in disbelief.
“Does this make anyone else anxious while watching? It’s not a good feeling,” someone else wrote.
“I have no words. Oh, Britney, Hollywood ruined you,” another fan sympathized.
Lately, Spears' social media antics — including an older video of her dancing with knives — have sparked concerns among her fans and inner circle.
“Everyone worries about her, people love her. A lot went on behind the scenes that the people with good intentions, who were trying to release her from her conservatorship, weren’t aware of — and I think it’s obvious she needs some serious professional help,” a source told Page Six.
“All the stuff online and in the media – everyone questioning if she’s going off the deep end,” another source told In Touch.
As a result, those closest to her are reportedly keeping an eye on her.
“Rarely a day goes by that Britney doesn’t have someone reaching out to her to check on her and offer to get her help,” the source shared. “It’s infuriating to Britney because she swears that she’s totally fine and is just finally doing whatever the heck she wants. She knows some of her fans get her videos and love them and she has fun making them, she doesn’t see what all the fuss is about and wishes people would back off and leave her alone.”
However, Spears is reportedly “brushing off new concerns for her well-being and angrily insisting that people back off and leave her alone.”
“There are justifiable fears about her erratic behavior that are growing inside her inner circle,” the insider explained. “Britney seems to want it both ways and does all sorts of other wacky stuff and then complains when people take notice.”
The “Toxic” singer, who claimed she moved out of California, recently opened up about how she's protecting her peace after years of being in the spotlight.
“When it hurts so bad, it starts to feel good!!! So many of the vibes and moods us women specifically go through is a process of healing and it’s a very fragile thing!!!” Spears strangely began.
“Not sure why I’m explaining myself, but there’s a little negativity with me mentioning my move to Mexico!!! It’s a gift from God that I will never take for granted!!!” she gushed.