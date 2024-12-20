Britney Spears Almost Exposes Her Private Part in Tiny Blue Bikini as She Dances Around in Another Bizarre Video: Watch
Britney Spears is back with another signature dance video!
The pop icon posted a clip of herself twirling in a baby blue bathing suit with white straps, accessorized with a black choker, red bangle bracelet and a pair of sunglasses.
At one point, she lowered her bikini bottom just enough to show off her lower abdomen tattoos. In another moment, she playfully held up a pink plush heart with "Shhhhh…" printed on it.
"Is the heart supposed to be quiet or is the heart supposed to be loud?" the singer quipped, using the item to cover her crotch.
“Don’t laugh at me !!! I haven’t had a new bathing suit in a while 🙄🙄🙄😂😂😂 !!! I was like, ‘Should I dance ???’ I thought I looked pretty, it’s actually kinda funny !!!” she wrote in the caption. “PSSS the red heart said be quiet, but what if you wanna be silly and party out LOUD 😬😬😬 ???”
This isn't the first time fans saw Spears in the same swimsuit. In another recent video, she strutted and spun around to her song “Get Naked (I Got a Plan),” nearly losing her footing during one of her signature moves.
"New bathing suit and new hair … jet skis … Jet skis really hurt my hands though I was over it 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹," she captioned the clip.
The posts come after Spears was spotted landing in Cabo San Lucas on her birthday, December 2, the same day she revealed her decision to relocate, which was tied to her desire for privacy and peace after years under the public eye.
"It really kind of hurts my feelings that the paparazzi make my face look like I’m wearing a white Jason mask. It doesn’t even look like me, they’ve always been incredibly cruel to me — the paparazzi and pictures and the way they’ve illustrated me,” she stated. "I know I’m not perfect, but some of it is extremely mean and cruel and that’s why I’ve moved to Mexico."
However, this move sparked mixed reactions among fans.
"Hope she is doing OK! We support you, Britney!" one fan wrote.
"We’re all seeing this ongoing self-destruction that Britney’s been putting on," another commented.
A third added, "She is not well. Hopefully, she finds help in Mexico."
"Britney finding peace in Mexico — hope she gets the privacy and freedom she deserves! 🇲🇽✨," one supporter wrote.
Another added, "Yaaas, Britney's breaking free! Ditching the paparazzi chaos in L.A. for a more chill life in Mexico. Girl, you do you! Prioritize that self-care and peace of mind."
Even those close to Spears are reportedly concerned.
“Rarely a day goes by that Britney doesn’t have someone reaching out to her to check on her and offer to get her help,” the source told In Touch.
Still, Spears is reportedly “brushing off new concerns for her well-being and angrily insisting that people back off and leave her alone.”
"It’s infuriating to Britney because she swears that she’s totally fine and is just finally doing whatever the heck she wants," the insider explained. "She knows some of her fans get her videos and love them, and she has fun making them. She doesn’t see what all the fuss is about and wishes people would back off and leave her alone."
The source added, "There are justifiable fears about her erratic behavior that are growing inside her inner circle. Britney seems to want it both ways — doing wacky stuff and then complaining when people take notice."
Recently, she even addressed the criticism she received over her decision to move out of California.
"Not sure why I’m explaining myself, but there’s a little negativity with me mentioning my move to Mexico!!! It’s a gift from God that I will never take for granted!!!" she shared in a recent post. "I’m so blessed!!! I’m house hunting and this place is insanely beautiful!!! Thank you, Jesus, for a place so far away from America!!!"
“When it hurts so bad, it starts to feel good!!! So many of the vibes and moods us women specifically go through is a process of healing and it’s a very fragile thing!!!” Spears said in another video.