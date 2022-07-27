No Deposition! Judge Orders Jamie Spears' Lawyer Will Not Be Allowed To Question Britney Spears In Ongoing Legal Battle
Jamie Spears has been fighting for weeks to have his daughter Britney Spears sit down for a deposition in their ongoing legal battle, but on Wednesday, July 27, Judge Brenda Penny officially ruled the Princess of Pop will not be questioned by Jamie's legal team.
The 70-year-old will be hit with a slew of queries in his own upcoming deposition as he faces allegations of abuse stemming from Britney's oppressive 13-year conservatorship.
Judge Penny ruled that any information the father-of-three would like to use to fight the case does not need to be obtained by another testimony from the pop star, noting he may use a number of outside sources such as witnesses or documents to prove he did not abuse his authority during her conservatorship.
BRITNEY SPEARS SHARES SCREENSHOTS OF TEXT MESSAGES SHE SENT TO HER MOM WHILE IN 2019 FACILITY: 'THERE WAS NO RESPONSE'
This comes after Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart's repeatedly refused the many demands for his client to sit for a deposition, arguing she'd already been "traumatized" enough by last year's court battle and her 13-year conservatorship. However, Jamie wouldn't give up the fight until the judge made the decision for him.
Jamie's team of attorneys had planned to grill the Grammy winner under oath about several allegations, including that she was once forced to give 8 tubes of blood and that she wasn't allowed to have common pain-reliever medication in her possession.
NEWLYWEDS BRITNEY SPEARS & SAM ASGHARI GET RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST HER EX JASON ALEXANDER AFTER HE CRASHES NUPTIALS
As OK! previously reported, last year, the "Toxic" singer claimed in court Jamie made her work grueling hours, forced her to take certain medications, pocketed her profits, bugged her bedroom and even refused to let her get off of birth control.
"I was told, right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby," she told the court in an emotional speech. "I have an [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good."