NEWLYWEDS BRITNEY SPEARS & SAM ASGHARI GET RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST HER EX JASON ALEXANDER AFTER HE CRASHES NUPTIALS

As OK! previously reported, last year, the "Toxic" singer claimed in court Jamie made her work grueling hours, forced her to take certain medications, pocketed her profits, bugged her bedroom and even refused to let her get off of birth control.

"I was told, right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby," she told the court in an emotional speech. "I have an [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good."