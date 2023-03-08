Britney Spears Recalls Wild Nights Out With Girlfriends: 'It Was Like The Blind Leading The Blind'
The good old days! While showing off the perfect night out outfit, Britney Spears recalled her wild GNOs that seemed to be nothing short of a chaotic adventure.
"When me and my girls would go out it was like the blind leading the blind," she spilled via Instagram, adding a laughing-crying emoji. Spears compared her and her friends' wild times to the comedy Bridesmaids, sharing the quote: “Officer if I was drunk do you think I could do this ???”
The "Toxic" songstress looked back on her fun-filled nights while sharing a video of herself twirling around in a neon green, strapless short dress. With her hair half up in her usual style, Spears ran her hands up and down her body before adding black shades to complete her look.
Spears' latest upload on Tuesday, March 7, comes one day after she posted a since-deleted video dancing to her hit "Toxic" in a re-imagined number from her music video where she dressed as a sexy flight attendant.
Though Spears often posts questionable content dancing in going out outfits, her fans have grown extremely concerned for her well-being in recent months — so much so that they phoned the police requesting a wellness check on the mother-of-two.
After authorities visited her California home in January and confirmed they didn't believe "Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or any kind of danger," the musician told her fans they went "a little too far" and "invaded" her privacy.
"This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media," she continued. "During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B."
However, her fans aren't the only ones expressing concern for her mental health, as OK! learned Spears' inner circle planned an intervention — which fell through— with a source accusing her of "abusing caffeine, Adderall and anything she can get her hands on."