Britney Spears Recalls Wild Nights Out With Girlfriends: 'It Was Like The Blind Leading The Blind'

The good old days! While showing off the perfect night out outfit, Britney Spears recalled her wild GNOs that seemed to be nothing short of a chaotic adventure.

"When me and my girls would go out it was like the blind leading the blind," she spilled via Instagram, adding a laughing-crying emoji. Spears compared her and her friends' wild times to the comedy Bridesmaids, sharing the quote: “Officer if I was drunk do you think I could do this ???”