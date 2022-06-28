Though Britney Spears has a habit of making multiple social media posts each and every day, she admitted in one of her latest dancing uploads that she often feels like her content isn't up to par.

Her most recent video begins with a clip of Robert Pattinson showing off some moves, and the scene then switches to her and a pal trying to mimic his routine. "Do you know how many times I literally wanted to crawl in a hole and [felt] like an idiot while looking at social media ???" she wrote in her caption. "These women with a style game and hot bodies … s**t !!! The excitement of fast shooting with edits these days …"