britney spears instagram account mysteriously vanishes

This isn't the first time the Princess of Pop briefly disappeared from one of her favorite social media sites. Back in March, she temporarily deactivated her account after sharing several emotional messages about her conservatorship. It is unclear if this time the Grammy Winner is planning to leave the site for good, or if she is just taking a break.

This comes only one day after her mother, Lynne, slammed her in the comment section of one of her posts after Britney uploaded a video that appeared to shade members of the Spears family.