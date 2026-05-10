Britney Spears Reveals She's on a 'Spiritual Journey' Following Rehab Stint: 'Blessing in Disguise'
May 10 2026, Published 12:23 p.m. ET
Britney Spears is in her healing phase.
The pop star, 44, shared a spiritual message of love and healing via social media on Saturday, May 9, just days after she left rehab. Spears was arrested for a DUI on March 4 and discussed in her post how the event was really a "blessing in disguise."
Britney Spears Shared a Photo of Her New Pet Snake
Alongside a photo of a yellow snake, she wrote in her caption: "Went to the pet store with my kids [sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19,] and look at what a beautiful baby snake this is."
"Snakes are symbolic of good health, higher consciousness, and pure luck," the "Toxic" singer explained.
"I’m so damn thankful to my friends and so many new beautiful people I have met through my spiritual journey. All a blessing in disguise," she added.
The Pop Star Pleaded Guilty to Her DUI
"I still have to learn how to be kind to myself and the way I speak to myself… It’s a never-ending journey and sometimes I just stop, look up and say 'wow God I think that was you' and smile on!!!!" Spears beamed.
The Crossroads star did not appear at the Ventura Superior Court for her reckless driving sentencing on May 4, however, she was represented there by her attorney, Michael A. Goldstein.
The lawyer said in a statement following the hearing that Spears "has accepted responsibility for her conduct" and pleaded guilty.
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"She has taken significant steps to implement positive change which is clearly reflected in the Ventura County District Attorney’s decision to reduce the charge in this case and dismiss the DUI," he went on.
Goldstein continued: "Britney appreciates this discretion and is also grateful for the outpouring of support she has received."
Britney Spears Left Rehab on April 30
The music icon was sentenced to 12 months' probation and one day in jail, with it being credited as time served.
She was also fined $571 and was required to attend a three-month DUI program. Spears' car was seized by authorities and searched for drugs, substances and alcohol.
The Princess of Pop was ordered to see psychologist once a week, as well as a psychiatrist twice a month.
On April 30, Spears left a treatment facility and broke her silence following her sentencing last week. She showed off some new choreography while wearing a sequined mini dress in a clip posted on Instagram May 3.