Britney Spears Reveals She's on a 'Spiritual Journey' Following Rehab Stint: 'Blessing in Disguise'

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Britney Spears is in her healing phase. The pop star, 44, shared a spiritual message of love and healing via social media on Saturday, May 9, just days after she left rehab. Spears was arrested for a DUI on March 4 and discussed in her post how the event was really a "blessing in disguise."

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Britney Spears Shared a Photo of Her New Pet Snake

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The pop star showed off her new pet snake on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of a yellow snake, she wrote in her caption: "Went to the pet store with my kids [sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19,] and look at what a beautiful baby snake this is." "Snakes are symbolic of good health, higher consciousness, and pure luck," the "Toxic" singer explained. "I’m so damn thankful to my friends and so many new beautiful people I have met through my spiritual journey. All a blessing in disguise," she added.

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The Pop Star Pleaded Guilty to Her DUI

Source: MEGA 'Snakes are symbolic of good health, higher consciousness, and pure luck," Britney Spears explained.

"I still have to learn how to be kind to myself and the way I speak to myself… It’s a never-ending journey and sometimes I just stop, look up and say 'wow God I think that was you' and smile on!!!!" Spears beamed. The Crossroads star did not appear at the Ventura Superior Court for her reckless driving sentencing on May 4, however, she was represented there by her attorney, Michael A. Goldstein. The lawyer said in a statement following the hearing that Spears "has accepted responsibility for her conduct" and pleaded guilty.

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Source: MEGA Britney Spears was arrested in March for a DUI.

"She has taken significant steps to implement positive change which is clearly reflected in the Ventura County District Attorney’s decision to reduce the charge in this case and dismiss the DUI," he went on. Goldstein continued: "Britney appreciates this discretion and is also grateful for the outpouring of support she has received."

Britney Spears Left Rehab on April 30

Source: MEGA The 'Circus' crooner recently had a stint in rehab.