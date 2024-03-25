Britney Spears Dances Around in Several Outfits After Admitting She Doesn't 'Like How Pale' Her Legs Look: Watch
Britney Spears seems to think she could use a fresh tan.
On Sunday, March 24, the Princess of Pop took to Instagram with a video of herself dancing in a white long-sleeved mini dress, as she admitted in the post's caption that she was feeling a bit pale.
"I didn’t like how pale my legs looked in my last post !!!" Spears declared. "Lighting, especially in a ring light can do amazing things but it can also really mess things up. It’s all good … 👍🏻 we live and learn. Hope you guys are having a good day."
In the video, the "Toxic" singer played with her long blonde hair, as she twirled around and shook her hips to the tune of Rosalía and Tokischa's song "La Combi Versace" while wearing black closed-toe pumps and a white necklace.
A few hours later, Spears followed up with a second post in the same heels and necklace combination, however, she changed into a floor-length pink floral dress.
This time around, the "Gimme More" hitmaker danced around to Rosalía's song "CUUUUuuuuuute."
Despite feeling pale, Spears recently returned from soaking up a lot of time in the sun during a beach vacation.
The 42-year-old shared several snaps of herself tanning and having fun in the sand — and even teased a new man she's potentially seeing months after her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce in August 2023.
As OK! previously reported, Spears uploaded a video featuring various clips from her tropical trip on Friday, March 22.
In the video, a shirtless mystery man could be seen kissing the award-winning artist on her forehead, prompting fans to speculate he's Spears' latest fling.
"Wait what is she dating him?" one user asked, as another questioned, "wait what happened to the old one?" seemingly in reference to Asghari — who was married to Spears for 14 months before filing to legally end their marriage.
While some thought the unidentified male was for sure Spears' beau, other fans insisted he was most definitely not the "Circus" singer's new lover.
"That's not her new man. He works for/with her agent, Cade [Hudson]. We don't even know if he's straight lol," someone pointed out, while another claimed, "He's gay! Helloooooooo."
If she is seeing the brunette hunk portrayed in her video, the fling doesn't seem to be anything too serious considering Spears recently reminded her 42.4 million Instagram followers she was back on the market in the midst of her divorce.
"Beautiful Sunday 🌹. Hopeless, romantic understanding that being single is awesome 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🍒🍒🍒 !!!" she declared last month.