Britney Spears Dances Around in Skintight Pink Dress After Announcing She Evacuated Her L.A. Home Amid Raging Wildfires: Watch
Britney Spears is looking pretty in pink!
On Saturday, January 11, the pop star, 43, showed off her dance moves in two social media clips after announcing she evacuated her L.A. home due to the wildfires.
“'The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not overcome it.’ John 1:5. May you be strengthened and comforted in knowing that the light that has come into the world for us reaches into even the darkest of our corners. Gloria in Excelsis Deo — Glory to God in the highest! 🗡️🗡️🗡️,” Spears penned alongside footage of herself swirling in a long pink dress, seemingly referencing the tragedy destroying her city.
The videos displayed the blonde beauty whipping her long locks around as she pulled up the gown to show off her legs.
“🗡️🌹💎,” she captioned another post of herself erratically prancing around in the same ensemble.
As OK! previously reported, the “Toxic” singer told her 41 million followers that she is safe amid the blazes raging in the Southern California city on Thursday, January 9.
"I hope you are all doing OK !!! I had to evacuate my home and I’m driving 4 hours to a hotel !!!" she shared, referencing her $7.4 million Thousand Oaks mansion.
The upload included a video of pink bedazzled heels worn by a doll. Spears said she took to the internet with the visual in hopes of “lifting people’s spirits !!!"
"Most people may not even be on their phones !!! I wasn’t the past two days because I had no electricity to charge and I just got my phone back !!!" she added."I pray you’re all doing well and I send my love 🌹 !!!"
While it is unknown if Spears’ home is still intact, thousands of people have been displaced and thousands of structures have been reduced to ashes.
Spears’ update came after close pal Paris Hilton, revealed her abode was taken by the flames.
On Thursday, January 9, the-mother-of two shared a video of the remains of the residence.
"I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable.💔🥺 When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock — I couldn’t process it," the Simple Life alum began. "But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces.😢💔."
"This house wasn’t just a place to live — it was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family. It was where Phoenix’s little hands made art that I’ll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner," the TV personality continued, mentioning her and husband Carter Reum's son. "To see it reduced to ashes… it’s devastating beyond words."
Hilton added: "What breaks my heart even more is knowing that this isn’t just my story. So many people have lost everything. It’s not just walls and roofs — it’s the memories that made those houses homes. It’s the photos, the keepsakes, the irreplaceable pieces of our lives.😭And yet, in this pain, I know I’m incredibly lucky."