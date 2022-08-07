Kevin Federline Would 'Welcome Jamie Spears' Back Into Sons' Lives Despite Rocky Past
Kevin Federline candidly claimed that Britney Spears hasn't seen their two sons — 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden — in months by their own choice, but despite their own rocky past, he admitted he would be happy to welcome her father, Jamie Spears, back into their lives with open arms.
In one of his first interviews on his ex-wife in nearly a decade, the father-of-two claimed he believes Jamie rescued his daughter with the controversial 13-year conservatorship.
"I saw this man that really cared, and really cares about his family and wanting everything to be OK," he said in the bombshell tell-all interview. "When Jamie took over, things got into order. He saved her life."
Despite agreeing with the need for the conservatorship that the pop star has previously described as "abusive" and oppressive, K-Fed confessed that explaining it to their young boys as they grew up had been a difficult process.
"They've had a lot of questions about it," he shared. "I don't know that I can answer all of them for them but I just tried to explain to them that your mom needed help, you know, and the people were in play to try to make that happen, to make it better."
This change of heart about Jamie comes three years after the former backup dancer filed a restraining order against the 70-year-old in November 2019. At the time, K-Fed claimed there had been an altercation of some sort between Jamie and the boys, but now, he's seemingly ready to let bygones be bygones.
"I would absolutely welcome Jamie Spears back in the boys' lives," he continued. "Especially if that's what the boys wanted. I don't have any hard feelings towards Jamie Spears. People make mistakes. I feel bad for him. I feel like he's been put through the wringer."
As OK! previously reported, Britney clapped back at her ex-husband's implications that her nude selfies may have been partially to blame for her strained relationship with her sons in an Instagram Story shared on Saturday, August 6.
"It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children," the Grammy Award winner wrote. "As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone … it concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram."
DailyMail was first to report that Kevin is willing to rebuild a relationship with Jamie.