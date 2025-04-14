Britney Spears Pulls Down Her Lace Lingerie in Hot New Video
Britney Spears is back to turning heads — and she's doing it on her own terms.
The pop princess dropped a sizzling new video where she strutted her stuff in a black-and-white lace lingerie set, paired with thigh-high black boots. She then paced confidently through the hallway of her home.
At one point, Spears pulled down her panties just enough to show off her lower-abdomen tattoos as she flipped her half-up ponytail and a smile straight at the camera.
“✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️,” she teased in the caption.
The racy clip comes shortly after fans raised eyebrows when Spears was spotted at an airport with a man — and what appeared to be a baby doll wrapped in a pink blanket, an eyewitness told a news outlet.
In one photo, the doll’s leg peeked out from the blanket, confirming it wasn’t a real child.
The “Toxic” singer rocked an all-black look for the outing, topping off her fit with a hoodie and dark sunglasses.
And while the doll might seem like a strange accessory, longtime fans know this isn’t the blonde beauty’s first time showing off her “babies.” Back in 2021, she posted a playful clip debuting her doll collection.
“I had a baby y’all 😂👶🏻🤣 … I will be taking some time off shooting at home every day!!!” she joked in the caption.
“Her nursery is beautiful and her name is Brennan … we even look alike 😜 !!! My first 👧🏻!!! I’m turning 40 this year … age is nothing but a number but seriously … growing up is the dumbest thing you’ll ever do so PLAY ON MY FRIENDS 🤪 !!!!” she added.
More recently, she uploaded a clip of a little girl telling silly jokes, and in the caption, she made a surprising reveal.
"I've decided I'm going to adopt a baby girl !!!! I'm actually serious !!!" the pop icon, who shares two sons Jayden and Sean Preston with ex-husband Kevin Federline, said.
But in her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, she also opened up about becoming pregnant by Justin Timberlake during their relationship from 1999 to 2002.
“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy,” she wrote. “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.”
“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she recalled.
Still, Spears claimed she wanted to keep the baby.
“If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it,” the “Gimme More” performer shared. “And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”
“To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life,” Spears said of the ordeal.
