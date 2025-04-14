or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Pulls Down Her Lace Lingerie in Hot New Video

britney spears copy
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears stunned followers after nearly slipping off her lace lingerie in a steamy Instagram video.

By:

April 14 2025, Published 7:40 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears is back to turning heads — and she's doing it on her own terms.

The pop princess dropped a sizzling new video where she strutted her stuff in a black-and-white lace lingerie set, paired with thigh-high black boots. She then paced confidently through the hallway of her home.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears shared a video strutting in lace lingerie and thigh-high boots.

Article continues below advertisement

At one point, Spears pulled down her panties just enough to show off her lower-abdomen tattoos as she flipped her half-up ponytail and a smile straight at the camera.

“✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️,” she teased in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

The racy clip comes shortly after fans raised eyebrows when Spears was spotted at an airport with a man — and what appeared to be a baby doll wrapped in a pink blanket, an eyewitness told a news outlet.

In one photo, the doll’s leg peeked out from the blanket, confirming it wasn’t a real child.

The “Toxic” singer rocked an all-black look for the outing, topping off her fit with a hoodie and dark sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The pop icon pulled down her panties slightly to show off her tattoos.

Article continues below advertisement

And while the doll might seem like a strange accessory, longtime fans know this isn’t the blonde beauty’s first time showing off her “babies.” Back in 2021, she posted a playful clip debuting her doll collection.

“I had a baby y’all 😂👶🏻🤣 … I will be taking some time off shooting at home every day!!!” she joked in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

“Her nursery is beautiful and her name is Brennan … we even look alike 😜 !!! My first 👧🏻!!! I’m turning 40 this year … age is nothing but a number but seriously … growing up is the dumbest thing you’ll ever do so PLAY ON MY FRIENDS 🤪 !!!!” she added.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The video comes after the 'Sometimes' hitmaker was seen at an airport with a man and a baby doll.

Article continues below advertisement

More recently, she uploaded a clip of a little girl telling silly jokes, and in the caption, she made a surprising reveal.

"I've decided I'm going to adopt a baby girl !!!! I'm actually serious !!!" the pop icon, who shares two sons Jayden and Sean Preston with ex-husband Kevin Federline, said.

Article continues below advertisement

But in her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, she also opened up about becoming pregnant by Justin Timberlake during their relationship from 1999 to 2002.

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy,” she wrote. “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.”

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she recalled.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears has shared her love for dolls in past social media posts.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, Spears claimed she wanted to keep the baby.

“If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it,” the “Gimme More” performer shared. “And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

“To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life,” Spears said of the ordeal.

Page Six captured the star's airport photo.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.