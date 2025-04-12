Britney Spears Exposes Her Butt in Racy Lingerie Set After Going Naked on the Beach: Photos

Britney Spears got cheeky, again.

The 43-year-old pop icon shared a revealing photo on her Instagram of herself in lingerie. The star posed with her back toward the camera as she held her hair up. The lacy black lingerie set accentuated her slim figure — especially her plump butt. Spears paired the risqué garments with a pair of black high-heeled boots.

Though the “Womanizer” singer turned her Instagram comments off, her recent posts have prompted fans to voice their concerns about her well-being.