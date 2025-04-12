Britney Spears Exposes Her Butt in Racy Lingerie Set After Going Naked on the Beach: Photos
Britney Spears got cheeky, again.
The 43-year-old pop icon shared a revealing photo on her Instagram of herself in lingerie. The star posed with her back toward the camera as she held her hair up. The lacy black lingerie set accentuated her slim figure — especially her plump butt. Spears paired the risqué garments with a pair of black high-heeled boots.
Though the “Womanizer” singer turned her Instagram comments off, her recent posts have prompted fans to voice their concerns about her well-being.
After Spears recently posted nude photos from the beach, fans took to X to debate her “abnormal behavior.” Though some fans rallied behind the singer for “living the life she wants,” others are seriously perplexed by her erratic posts.
“I do not understand why someone does not get her the help she needs,” commented one.
“A free Britney is not the same as a healthy Britney,” another pointed out.
One fan suggested that Spears was “overindulging due to her trauma,” which many blame her dad, Jamie Spears, after the “Gimme More” artist was placed in a conservatorship in 2008.
“I hope everyone involved in making this girl crazy is brought to justice in some way. Horrific,” a fan said on X.
“The only concern that family has for her is what's in her bank account,” another stated.
Britney's conservatorship officially ended in 2021 after the “#FreeBritney” movement spread worldwide. She’s since been living it up on Instagram by showing her millions of fans how confident she is in her skin.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In another recent social media post, the “Circus” singer spoke in a British-like accent and showcased a wide gap in her front teeth. Fans were so shocked by her appearance, that some claimed a clone took over the star’s life.
“I don't think that's Britney. When did she pick up that accent and the gaps between her teeth?” questioned one X user.
“Not convinced the real Britney is still with us anymore,” another wrote.
This April, Britney also posted a video of herself dancing in a racy black slip dress. While her disheveled appearance tends to be the main reason behind negative comments about the icon, she looked in her element with a fresh face of makeup and washed hair.
Though the entertainer’s health is in question, she continues to thrive as she enjoys her privacy in her $7.4 million-dollar estate in Thousand Oaks, Calif.