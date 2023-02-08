Britney Spears Shows Off 'New Gold Dress' After 'Accidentally' Posting Old Acoustic Recording
Britney Spears is hoping her new shiny look will overshadow her accidentally posting a throwback recording of herself belting out her hit track, "Oops!...I Did It Again."
On Tuesday, February 6, the princess of pop addressed the slip-up from the day prior before showing off her stylish new dress she tried on in the late hours of Monday, February 5.
Alongside an Instagram video of Spears shimmying in the tight number while posing and flipping her hair, she wrote of the mishap: "Holy s**t !!! Mistake s**t 🙄 !!! I posted the wrong video of me singing yesterday and once I did, I tried to play it off with the caption !!!"
"Embrace the fall !!! Yep and try to play it off … yep that’s me !!!!" the "Toxic" songstress continued, before revealing: "I was in the studio messing around and I accidentally posted that version !!! Mortified, completely mortified 😬😬😬 !!!"
Moving on to the next topic, Spears penned, "Anyway … this is me last night in my new gold dress !!! Think I need to salsa in this dress 🎀🎀🎀 !!!"
Spears has since deleted the post that featured her showing off her vocals while the camera pointed to the ceiling. "Most of this sounds pretty flat … but I liked DOING IT AGAIN," the 41-year-old captioned the recording at the time. "Wait OOPS...That was so lame... I know!!!"
The songstress — who hasn't performed live in six years — went on to tell her more than 41.6 million followers to kiss her "f**king a**" and "stay classy" before releasing several topless photos of herself lying in bed.
Her social media mess-up comes shortly after she re-activated her account following public concern for her wellbeing.
As OK! reported, Spears' fans begged authorities to check on the pop star at her home last month following a string of bizarre behavior and the disappearance of her Instagram account.
Spears first had people talking after a source claimed she had a meltdown while out to dinner with husband Sam Asghari. Along with a video taken by an eyewitness of the couple's outing, it was reported that Spears was acting "manic" and that Asghari got up and stormed out of the eatery at one point.
Both Asghari and Spears, as well as a restaurant manager, have shut down the meltdown claims, as it seems the onlookers were simply invading the A-lister's privacy by recording her on her date night.
Meanwhile, the meltdown claims and the removal of Spears' account caused enough concern for fans to phone the police, who later confirmed she was not in "any kind of harm or any kind of danger" after they paid her a visit.