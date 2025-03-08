'Failure Is Not an Option': Britney Spears 'Understands How High the Financial Stakes Are' Ahead of Her Biopic

As OK! reported, Chu stated the mom-of-two, 43, will be "very involved" in the project even though it's in the "early" days.

"Britney is doing everything right that Madonna did wrong with her movie and there’s a giant payday at the end of all of this, because a successful music biopic sends your music streaming numbers into the stratosphere," the source pointed out.

"It happened with Queen six years ago and it’s happening with Bob Dylan right now," the insider noted, referring to 2018's Bohemian Rhapsody and 2023's A Complete Unknown.