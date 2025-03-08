'Failure Is Not an Option': Britney Spears 'Understands How High the Financial Stakes Are' Ahead of Her Biopic
Britney Spears means business when it comes to bringing her memoir to the big screen.
Though production has yet to begin on the Jon M.Chu-directed film, an insider revealed the singer is determined to make it a success — and a pocket a pretty penny in the process.
"The real story here is that, unlike the botched Madonna biopic that Universal wasted two years of work on, Britney’s movie has strong source material in the form of Britney’s 2023 book The Woman in Me," the source told a news outlet.
"Britney understands how high the financial stakes are here, not just for the studio but for her personally, and that’s where she differs from Madonna. Failure is not an option," they declared.
As OK! reported, Chu stated the mom-of-two, 43, will be "very involved" in the project even though it's in the "early" days.
"Britney is doing everything right that Madonna did wrong with her movie and there’s a giant payday at the end of all of this, because a successful music biopic sends your music streaming numbers into the stratosphere," the source pointed out.
"It happened with Queen six years ago and it’s happening with Bob Dylan right now," the insider noted, referring to 2018's Bohemian Rhapsody and 2023's A Complete Unknown.
- Addison Rae Doesn't Want to Portray Britney Spears in Biopic Because She Believes No One 'Deserves to Play' the Pop Music 'Icon'
- Expressing Herself: Madonna To Direct Her Biopic, Slams Andrew Lloyd Webber
- Total Nightmare: Madonna's Diva Demands & Decisions For Upcoming Biopic Could Spell Disaster, She 'Can't Get Her Act Together,' Spills Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While the blonde beauty has a reported net worth of between $40 and $60 million, she lost a a portion of her money due to her dad being her conservator, which allotted him a salary.
Though there's no word yet on who will play the pop music icon, Chu told a reporter he's "seen all the fan casting. And I always take that into consideration because maybe there's a good idea out there we'll have to see."
"We'll have to see what the approach of the movie is because we know who is right for it, but I'm open for anything," he spilled.
Plenty of actress' have thrown their hat in the ring, including Emma Roberts and Millie Bobby Brown.
However, Chu is keeping tight-lipped about the flick.
"I cannot talk much about the Britney story other than I have been a Britney fan for many years. I saw her when she was one of 12 acts at the Shrine Auditorium. I’ve gone to many of her shows, and she’s always someone that I’ve looked up to," he raved during an interview.
"She represents a generation of people growing up in the 2000s and late ‘90s, and she has a story that deserves to be told properly. There’s a lot about us in it," he added.
Life & Style reported on Spears' knowing the highs stakes of the movie.