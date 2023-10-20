Britney Spears' Dad Used Her for Money, Singer Claims He Once Told Her 'I'm Britney Spears Now'

"Feeling like you’re never good enough is a soul-crushing state of being for a child. He’d drummed that message into me as a girl, and even after I’d accomplished so much, he was continuing to do that to me," the "Gimme More" crooner wrote of her dad in the book.

While Britney used to love singing and dancing, the way she was forced to work during the conservatorship made her lose her passion.

"I became a robot. But not just a robot — a sort of child-robot. I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself," the blonde beauty added. "The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child. I became more of an entity than a person onstage. I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me."