Grieving Britney Spears Struggling To Come To Terms With Pregnancy Loss, Sam Asghari Is 'Being A Real Trooper': Source

Only one day after the tragic announcement, Spears opened up to her 41.2 million Instagram followers about how she was doing. Alongside a video of herself dancing to Beyoncé's emotional ballad, "Halo," the songstress wrote: "I’m definitely going through something in my life at the moment … and music 🎶 helps me so much just to gain insight and perspective …"

The idea of Spears and Sam Asghari having a child together has been a long time coming considering while under her 13-year conservatorship, she was prevented from removing the IUD she was forced to have inserted. During her testimony last summer to be freed from the legal binding that saw her estranged dad, Jamie Spears, control her estate, Spears pleaded with the judge that she wanted to start a family with her then-boyfriend, who proposed in September 2021. (Spears' conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.)